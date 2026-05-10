It’s Mother’s Day in Canada, the USA, Mexico, and Australia. My mother has been dead for twenty-seven years but I still buy flowers or a plant to remember.

When I recollect the moments of my mother’s existence, the sensation of sunlight and the crispness of approaching nightfall dance together. She knew how to love and live. However, there was also a melancholy and disappointment beneath my mother’s surface. They were like rocks just underneath the surface of a lake, ready to scrape open the hull of a motorboat that came too close.

Two weeks before my mother died in 1999, I went to visit her, not knowing death was so close at hand.

It was mid-morning; outside, birds sang in the trees while a June sun stretched through the window like a cat after waking from a nap. She was lying on her bed, a paperback of Virginia Woolf’s The Waves folded against her chest.

“I am just a bit tired and need to rest.”

I stood near her, but my thoughts were miles away. I needed to be off because I was late for a work meeting. That day, I was emotionally unsettled and thinking about myself because my longstanding girlfriend had dumped me a month earlier.

I wanted to leave. I thought, just tell her, “See you later.” But Mum began to talk about things other than the weather. It seemed she wanted to say something important to me. I hushed my urge to leave and lingered near my mother’s bedside, almost like a child again, waiting to be dismissed so I could go and play.

“You will always wonder what happened to them and ask, ‘Did their lives go well?’”

At that moment, I thought she was talking about my ruined love affair. Misunderstanding my mother’s words, sadness and shame welled up in my throat like acid reflux. I tossed away her last sentences with pretend stoicism.

But my mother continued.

“I am glad I could give your father the love he needed to survive.”

At first, I thought she was rebuking my former lover, but she was not.

It was an enigmatic deathbed confession. I think it was my Mum’s way of leaving me a clue to later decipher the intricacies of her marriage and relationship with my father. A means, perhaps, by which I could find a part of her personality hidden for decades by the shade of suburban normality that she both despised and craved.

When my parents married in Hamburg on August 16, 1947, Mum was an 18-year-old German woman. My dad was a 23-year-old lad from Yorkshire stationed in the city as part of Britain’s occupation force following the war.

My parents stumbled into their love affair by chance. My dad noticed my mother bartering away prized family possessions on the black market. He thought she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen, and he lusted after her. So, he pursued her, and eventually, they became lovers. My Mum did not feel as strongly for my dad as he did for her because, in all human affairs, nothing is ever equal.

Life was short, and my mother was young. She wanted to taste as many pleasures as possible because Europe, throughout her adolescence, had been a charnel house thanks to Nazism.

Over time, my father won over my mother to his marriage proposal. My dad’s devotion and endless ability to help my mother and her family cope in an unforgiving post-war world probably helped seal the deal. This also gave her a false impression of the actual lifestyle awaiting her in Britain, married to a working-class man who had grown up in doss houses.

Married life in the provincial, glum Yorkshire mill town of Halifax was an experience my mother hadn’t bargained for when she married my dad.

A year after they were wed, my mother left my father to return to Hamburg. She had no plans to return to either my father or England. She married in haste and repented at leisure. She spent the first months after she left my father searching for her dad, who had disappeared in Berlin during the last months of the war.

During her travels across post-war Germany, Mum met another man, an Iranian studying at the University of Göttingen. They fell in love, but the relationship ended because my father was pressuring her to return to him in England. The rules of society beckoned her to return to the marriage and her vows. So she conformed.

Mum set some conditions for my dad. They had to emigrate to Canada and start their new life as equals, with no past, only a present and future.

Over time, my mother fell in love with my father again. By all accounts, including hers, they had a good marriage.

In a different era, such as today, my mother would not have returned to my father. Instead, she might have stayed with her Iranian lover or done something else. Judging by the writing she left after her death, I think she would have been a brilliant author. Society in 1949 didn’t allow most women to follow their hearts, and my mother, although brave, still craved legitimacy and feared scandal.

After my mother died, in dark moments, my dad worried that his wife had ultimately made the wrong choice by staying with him. I don’t know if my mother had similar dark moments while alive about her choice to return to my dad. My mother’s opinions on that matter, and all matters, are now mingled among her ashes.

On her deathbed, my mother allowed her thoughts to drift to a long-ago love affair. She bequeathed me a fragment of the other possibilities and roads her life could have taken had the world been a different place for women of her generation.

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The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will be the prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you’d like a beta copy, please send me a DM. I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the Labour government’s time in office constructing the Welfare State, by the end of summer.

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