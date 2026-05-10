Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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hw's avatar
hw
12h

Or perhaps your mother made exactly the right decision.

The road not taken seems brighter because it's filled with mystery snd excitement.

It just as easily could have lead to regret and despair.

Despite (or as a result of) so many hardships, your mother birthed inspiration and creativity in 2 sons and a husband...that's a remarkable legacy for anyone.

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Alexander Kurz's avatar
Alexander Kurz
20h

Thanks for this ... "waiting to be dismissed so I could go and play" ... "She bequeathed me a fragment of the other possibilities and roads her life could have taken had the world been a different place for women of her generation" ... this makes me cry ... not least because we seem to do all we can to return the world to a state in which the lessons learned from world-war-2 are forgotten

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