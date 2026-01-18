With the promise of a Welfare State if Britain defeated Hitler, my father’s working-class generation had something tangible to fight for, in WW”. For them, there was a better world beyond the war, if they survived it — one built on economic and social justice.

Today, people are again being prepared for war. But this time, there is no promise of a fairer society on the other side — only the preservation of the wealth and power of their betters. Call me old-fashioned, but dying to defend a cruel status quo is not a noble struggle for democratic freedoms or ideals. We are now told that there is something sweet and pleasing to die for the lesser banalities of evil. A war fought on those principles ensures society’s extinction. Without a return to the values of a Welfare State fit for the twenty-first century, we are finished as a species.

In his own small way, my father championed those values through how he lived and how he remembered the past: as a time of hardship, comradeship, and extreme sacrifice — and rich rewards for the working class through the construction of a society where the many mattered just as much as the few.

What follows is an excerpt from his posthumously completed memoir, The Green & Pleasant Land. In it, Harry Leslie Smith reflects, as a nineteen-year-old RAF recruit, on class, the war approaching him on all sides, his growing political awareness, and the friendships he forged.

Chapter Thirty-Four

The Grocer’s Son and the Bolshevik

In the autumn of 1942, my unit transferred to White Waltham. Our new base was an airfield that, prior to the war, had been a private runway for millionaires’ aeroplanes outside Maidenhead.

At White Waltham, our numbers were bolstered with men from the home counties. They came from the lower middle classes and didn’t mix well with us working-class northerners. Many of them thought of themselves as superior to us and mocked our accents and hometowns.

“Looks like they’ve put us in with the George Formby Brigade.”

We returned the sarcasm and called them “England’s sons of the soft-headed South.”

One man in our hut from the South who stood out as different from the rest was Clementine. He was the son of an Oxford grocer. Clementine was considered reckless by the top brass, who refused his request for pilot training.

“Fecking RAF,” he said. “I wasn’t the right sort for flying Spitfires — not a job for the son of a green grocer.”

Clementine was eccentric and passive-aggressive. He took a dislike to a fellow airman who smoked a pipe, so he ground his toenail clippings and stuffed them into the man’s tobacco.

Politically, his ideology could be summed up as opportunist. Clementine’s cot was nearby mine, and so he latched onto me and then Robbie. His company was agreeable. However, as the war progressed, his personality began to take odd turns, including shooting stray animals as a sport and dealing in black market goods.

At White Waltham, my unit marched from sun-up to sun-down through fields, across pasture land, and down country lanes until our bodies were numb from exhaustion, driven by a sergeant major named Meade, who was a proper bastard.

Midway through one march, Meade stopped. He shouted for us to take a good look around at the countryside.

“Paint a picture of England inside your tiny skulls, because soon you’ll say goodbye to her. It’s war in the desert for your lot. Soon, very soon, sunshine, you’re going to be neck-deep in the shit fighting Jerry. Tomorrow, you’ll be transferred to another drill instructor. It’s time to toughen you up for desert warfare.”

Outside of a few jokes, the notion of being posted to the battlegrounds of North Africa was dismal. We knew what was happening in the Desert War from the newsreels we were forced to watch, which the RAF believed would bolster our patriotism and fighting spirit.

Britain was still very much on the defensive in North Africa, and it wasn’t good for ordinary troops in that theatre of combat. Casualties were high, and battle conditions were terrible.

The following morning, Sergeant Green took command of us. At first, I thought Green would be as brutal and heartless as Meade, but his rough exterior was a pantomime for his superiors.

During our first march, Green broke routine and halted the unit in front of a cake shop.

“Right, lads, time for a brew up. If you want to buy a bun or cake, go inside the shop and get it from the lady.”

We then walked to a meadow with our cakes and brewed our tea. It seemed more of a picnic than a march, and some in the unit became boisterous.

“Steady on,” the sergeant major reprimanded. “Keep your voices down. Gather round, and let me give you the lesson for today’s sermon. I don’t care much for walking, I don’t care much for marching, and I don’t much care for trouble. If anyone tries to grass me out and spoil our afternoon holidays, I’ll crucify the bastard and have their balls thrown to the camp dogs to eat.”

He paused to let us digest his words and then continued.

“The most important rule in marching is always to keep the fucking load light.”

He opened his kit bag to show us it was full of straw.

“My kit is like our leaders — filled with bloody straw. If you want to carry the weight of England on your back, so be it. If you want to get through these days lugging the least amount of shite — remember, straw isn’t just good for cows and horses. It’s good for us because it’s as light as a fucking feather.”

Green allowed us to visit Maidenhead when we weren’t on duty. Maidenhead was different from the villages and cities I knew in the North because there were no slums or beggars in the streets.

On the surface, it was pretty and looked as delicate as porcelain. But the shopkeepers and townsfolk adhered to Britain’s class system with the rigidity of a Presbyterian honouring the Sabbath. The people of Maidenhead were as sharp and rusted as barbed wire to working-class northerners.

Yet I didn’t back down from their snobbery or remove my cap to their sense of entitlement. When they were curt to me at a pub, I returned their snideness with sarcasm. The war was changing British society, and I felt empowered by my uniform. It made me bolder than brass.

At a pub in Maidenhead, I felt confident enough to chat up a barmaid despite the derision from the mates out with me. Foolishly, I took her on a date to go punting on the river, as if I were a privileged boy from the South.

I ended up tipping the punt, and we both ended up in the river, thrashing about like two cats in a bathtub. On the riverbank, a fellow airman stationed at our base observed my predicament with much amusement. After initial laughter, he came to the water’s edge and helped pull my companion out.

My date came out of the water, screamed at me, and stomped off.

The airman who helped us was bent over with laughter.

“It’s not bloody funny. I had to rent that punt — look at my uniform, it’s buggered. I’ll be up on charges if an officer sees me like this.”

“Never mind,” he said. “I’ll help get you cleaned up and back to camp without a hitch.”

The airman helped me out, and on our way back to camp, he introduced himself.

“Jack Williams. My mates call me Taffy because I’m from Wales.”

On the long walk back to camp, we became fast friends. His family were Cardiff dock workers.

“My dad’s a communist, and I’m a bit of a Bolshevik myself. So the RAF has me marked down as trouble — but I wouldn’t hurt a fly, unless it was a Nazi one.”

Taffy had a wonderful appreciation for poetry and introduced me to Dylan Thomas, Stephen Spender, and Auden.

He also said, “Socialism is the people’s poetry in action. It’s a sonnet to the working classes.”

Shortly after my visit to Maidenhead, our unit was informed we would join a mobile front-line signals regiment. Our mission was to rebuild recently captured Luftwaffe airfields and make them operational for the RAF.

It was beyond my pay grade to understand why. If my unit was destined for the desert, I had to learn how to ford a river with a rope strung overhead.

In the downpours of autumn rain, we marched to a riverbank and crossed it many times with a rope stretched taut above the water.

I wrapped my foot around the suspended rope and shimmied slowly across while, from the opposite bank, Green yelled, “Get a move on, Tarzan, or Fritz’ll shoot you dead.”

On other days, we trained at target and bayonet practice. I charged at straw men tied to wooden planks that we were told had raped our womenfolk.

Soon after hand-to-hand combat training, my unit was taught how to toss live grenades into trenches where we were to pretend the enemy was waiting to kill us.

It was an easy task. We stood in a safe zone barricaded with sandbags. An NCO expert in munitions ordered me to stand above the parapet, pull the pin, and hurl the grenade forward into a ditch. Once thrown, I crouched behind the sandbags and waited for the explosion.

On my first attempt, I was a natural at it.

The lad who followed me was not as lucky. He hit his mark, but the grenade failed to explode when it hit the trench.

Nothing would have happened had the man stayed put. He didn’t.

He left the safety of our sandbagged enclosure to investigate why his handiwork hadn’t exploded as intended.

The sergeant yelled, “Get the fuck back here!”

But the lad ignored the command. He jumped into the trench where his unexploded hand grenade sat. Suddenly, there was an explosion and then screams — like when I killed the pig with Bill as a boy.

Someone ran to fetch a medic. The sergeant ran over and ordered us to stay put. The wounded soldier screamed and begged forgiveness for cocking things up. Eventually, stretcher bearers arrived, gave him morphine, and carried him off to hospital.

We learned a day later that the soldier had lost an eye and much of his face without ever engaging the enemy. The news — and the uselessness of his maiming — shook me. It reminded me how close to death I stood despite being only nineteen years old.

For weeks, we forded inconsequential rivers, bayoneted straw men, and tossed hand grenades until one morning on parade, a slow-moving Leyland lorry, built in 1917, pulled up beside us with steam brewing out of its bonnet.

An NCO hopped from the cab and bellowed that there’d be hell to pay if we didn’t learn on the double how to drive the beast.

“Why are we driving granddad’s jalopy?” asked Robbie.

“Because the real soldiers are driving the newer models at the front,” came the answer.

The NCO provided vague information on how to use the clutch, accelerator, and brake. The driving column was enormous, and the lorry had no suspension. Once the beast started and lurched forward, it felt like I was Steamboat Willie from a Buster Keaton film.

The Leyland bounced from one side of the road to the other. It lurched as if it were a drunk stumbling home after last orders from the pub.

Weeks later, our training was complete, and it was nearing Christmas. But holiday leave was cancelled. Sergeant Green said we were bound for Egypt. The war was no longer approaching; it seemed ready to jump right in front of me.

