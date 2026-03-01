The first day of the month began with birdsong. It came from the trees outside my window, their snow-covered branches dripping like icing sugar.

I cannot begin to express how relieved I am to see the back of February and the faint promise of spring’s return in March. It is not only the promise of better weather that spurs me on, but the expectation that within the next month or two the publication plans for The Green and Pleasant Land will finally be secured. It has been a long haul. I would not have got this far without your continued support in all its forms — financial support, words of encouragement, and promotion of my dad’s legacy. It is deeply appreciated and never taken for granted.

Beta copies of The Green and Pleasant Land are available now.

It may not have been officially declared or sanctioned by Congress, but the US and Israel are now at war with Iran, which means the West is also involved in this illegal war. It is going to be bloody and not short-lived. It will not be contained, but most likely will grow out of control. It could even be the start of the Third World War, something not seen by humanity since 1945.

The chapter excerpt below from Harry Leslie Smith’s The Green and Pleasant Land shows how he and Britain, in 1939, slowly submerged themselves into the Second World War.

Reading this chapter now, I am struck not by the spectacle of war, but by how ordinary everything felt at the outset of it. Shop counters were stocked. Dances were planned. Young men argued about which uniform suited them best. Even as the invasion unfolded on the Continent, life in Halifax continued with a stubborn, almost wilful normality. That is what unsettles me as I watch the opening salvos against Iran, initiated by Israel with the backing of the United States. We are told it is contained, strategic, and proportionate. And most take it as fact and go on with life thinking war will never touch them despite it being fought all around them. I find this thinking is strongest with those in the upper middle classes and beyond. They, like first class passengers on the Titanic, will be the last to know that the ship isn’t unsinkable.

In 1940, many believed events would burn themselves out or be settled by men in offices far away. They did not grasp how total the coming rupture would be — how quickly “over there” becomes everywhere. History suggests that the most dangerous moment is not when bombs fall, but when we convince ourselves they will not fall on us.

Chapter Twenty-Eight

War Announced on the Wireless

1939 the last summer of peace was long and lazy. I worked, chased girls, went to anti-fascist lectures, or loafed with mates in the city parks. I was sixteen and had begun to free myself from a past that included extreme poverty, hunger, homelessness, and the dissolution of my family through death and the Great Depression. Everything we had known and taken for granted disappeared at the end of that summer. The future became a dark landscape of battles, carnage and annihilation.

On 1 September, I was at work, preparing the food displays for the end-of-week customers. At eight o’clock, the shop filled with customers who were generally servants for the well-to-do, shopping for their masters’ luncheon and tea.

They were a silent army of servants, hair wrapped in kerchiefs, hands tightly gripping mesh bags filled with victuals for their employers.

Neither the women nor I knew that earlier in the morning the German army had launched an unyielding assault against Poland. While we prepared for our weekend, Stuka bombers tore apart Warsaw, whilst Nazi panzer divisions chewed up the Polish cavalry as I ground meat into mince. It was not until late afternoon that news of the German assault seeped into Halifax and Grosvenor’s. The implications were still uncertain to us.

After work, I met up with my mates Roy, Doug and Eric. We talked about the German invasion but dismissed it as more smoke and shite. We thought the blowhards in government would sort it out as they had in the past, through endless talk and endless blather. I was more interested in hearing about a dance coming up the following week in Bradford.

It was not until Sunday that the penny dropped for me about how devastating Hitler’s invasion of Poland would be for us in Britain and Europe. At home, Bill, Matt, Mum and I huddled around the wireless. This time, even my mum stayed quiet as the Prime Minister explained that we were now at war. After years of state propaganda that Britain would always be at peace with Germany, it was like trying to wake someone from a deep, drugged sleep.

Moxon said, “We’re in the shit now, lad — we are in the shit.” Outside, I heard neighbours opening their doors, as if the cold-water shock of war’s declaration drove them to be with their fellow citizens in the street.

Within weeks, we were issued national identity cards, which tracked our residences and movements. Barrage balloons obscured the horizon above, whilst below at street level sandbags as tall as hills were positioned around government offices. War had come, and young men were already volunteering for the services and being trained for combat and possible death.

As for my friends, Eric knew that, being a tool-and-die maker, he was deemed essential to the war effort and would not be required to don a uniform. Eric tried his best not to upset any managers, as he preferred to remain at his lathe grinding the instruments of war for the Army, Navy and RAF rather than hold a gun.

Doug Butterworth wanted to join the Army. But childhood rheumatic fever had weakened his heart. Even the Home Guard did not want him. Roy, who was six feet four inches, insisted his only choice was the Coldstream Guards.

When my friends asked me, I said I leaned towards the RAF. I could not swim, which made a stint in the Navy seem to me a prescription for death. As for the Army, my feet were flat.

However, I was adamant that I would not rush into the war; I would wait for it to come to me. “If I am drafted, I will go when told to, but if I am allowed to volunteer, I will take my sweet bloody time.”

I dreaded being pushed out to defend Britain, risking maiming or death. I was not convinced that dying for a society in which the few exploited the many was the best use of my existence. I remembered too many soldiers from the Great War who shared rooms with us in doss houses, who had been gassed or driven mad by the pounding of artillery, for me to have any romantic notion of regimental life.

The Phoney War gave Halifax a carnival edge it had never known — blackouts, air-raid drills, sandbags — and yet no bombs fell. By government decree, Grosvenor’s Grocers organised civilian air-raid wardens to protect their warehouse against fire and destruction caused by explosives dropped from the sky. My employer recruited me to be one of Grosvenor’s air-raid wardens. I was provided with a gas mask, a tin helmet and buckets of sand to battle against the mighty Nazi Air Force.

The war progressed through its phoney stages whilst I managed the shop, played fireman and wooed girls at dances on Saturday nights.

I carried out my air-raid warden duties three evenings per week at the company’s warehouse on the moors overlooking Halifax. I scanned the skies watching for the airborne armada that never came for Halifax. When dawn broke, I returned home for a short kip before my shift began at the Arcade.

In 1940, my sister married an infantryman who thought the war would be like a brawl outside a pub. He went off to basic training while she remained at Low Moor, working at the mill. He would go to France and find himself at Dunkirk, where he waited for rescue while being relentlessly bombed from the air. When he eventually made it back, people who knew him said Charlie was never the same after what he saw at Dunkirk. “It buggered up his head.”

I thought a great deal about shell-shocked Charlie and what had happened to him after Dunkirk whilst I waited for the inevitable letter from the government calling me to do battle for the King and bloody country. In some dreamy moments, I viewed the war as an escape, a diversion from the world of my parents and ancestors. However, I watched the newsreels and heard the gossip in the street; this war was a deadly business that would leave millions upon millions either dead or broken.

I wondered silently, because I was afraid to voice my thoughts: did I want to fight and possibly die? Did I want to sacrifice my life for a country that had made millions destitute in the 1930s and destroyed my family?

As always, thank you for reading this far and for supporting me through this Substack. I understand how hard things are, and I am grateful to every one of you who continues to support this work despite your own pressures.

Your loyalty has helped bring The Green and Pleasant Land to completion and sustain Harry's legacy here and across five other books. Your support allows me to continue restoring and publishing his writing — work we began together in 2010.

The Green and Pleasant Land is complete in beta form and now with publishers. I am confident it will be published this year, and those who have supported this journey will be acknowledged in the book.

Take Care, John

