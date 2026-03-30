Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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Robert Blake's avatar
Robert Blake
10h

History is a funny thing innit?

According to Wikipedia....

"...Moves towards a more substantial building began shortly after Edwin's baptism. According to Bede, Edwin set about building a larger church made of stone, intended to enclose the wooden chapel in which he had been baptised.[16] This stone structure was completed in 637 by Oswald and was dedicated to Saint Peter. The church soon fell into disrepair and was dilapidated by 670 when Saint Wilfrid ascended to the See of York. He repaired and renewed the structure, installing leaded roofs, glass windows, and rich furnishings.[17] The attached school and library were established and by the 8th century were some of the most substantial in Northern Europe..."

Yet I bet you a pound against a penny that neither Edwin, Oswald nor good old Saint Wilfrid did any of it!

Probably never did an honest days work in their entire lives.

The forgotten and the unrecorded are the true makers and breakers of history.

Not powerful people.

People power.

💪

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
12h

Trotskyism’s Mutation into Neoliberal Fascism:

zackford14.blogspot.com/2025/08/trotskyisms-mutation-into-neoliberal.html

***

"...Trotskyism is a way that you can claim to be a Marxist or a Socialist or a Revolutionary but not focus on fighting the Imperialists. Fight some other battle, but not against Imperialism. That is the essence of what Trotskyism is."

-Caleb Maupin

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