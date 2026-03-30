Neoliberalism diverted humanity from the path towards freedom that was initiated by the Welfare State. Now we are hostages to a time of seemingly insurmountable cruelty. It’s unnerving to live through this, where ordinary citizens face economic collapse while the better-paid live out gilded age fantasies. Civil society has been uncreated by the 1% and the political parties and news media they own.

Everyone I speak with is either scared shitless or carrying on as if nothing is wrong—detached from reality, like a character wandering through The Glass Menagerie, clinging to illusion as the world outside violently shifts into fascism.

I think I am both petrified and, at times, willing to conceal the harsh truths I face so that I can get out of bed each morning and try to survive the day. Harry’s Green and Pleasant Land, which I edited after his death, tries to explain those feelings of economic dislocation, as well as the need to escape the harshness of the real world through comradeship and an appreciation for beauty—whether in words, the land, humanity, or the structures built by human hands.

I am feeling pretty glum right now. I am at my wits’ end: there are two days left in the month, and I am still short a few hundred Canadian dollars. Time is running out. So I am posting this section from The Green & Pleasant Land as it is hopeful, beautiful, and filled with socialist sentiment. This excerpt speaks of the profound epiphanies every human experiences during their time on earth. Neoliberalism has robbed us of our right to beauty and epiphanies.

These a hard times for each of us. But if you can to help me with my rent give a tip or a yearly subscription for 40% off which makes it "£18, $26 USD or $30 Cad. Your support helps me continue writing and sharing these pieces as well as preserving the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith.

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Chapter Twenty-Two: Awakenings

Hope was stifled in the neighbourhoods of my youth. Optimism had no oxygen. There was hunger, unemployment, homelessness, poor wages for the employed, no healthcare, and no path forward—only grubbing your way through life like a beast of burden.

Beauty, leisure, nutrition, good health, and the ability to enjoy existence rather than suffer it were denied to the working classes of the 1930s, just as they had been in every decade before.

We knew it was unjust, and some who fought against it became socialists or militant trade unionists. Others channelled their outrage at being abused by capitalism, and those who reaped the fruits of exploitation, into fascism. Many, however, were so crushed by the weight of history that they gave up hoping for anything better and pinned their hopes on heavenly rewards for their subservience.

Fear, patriotism, xenophobia, and God kept Britain’s working class in check for centuries—outside of a few rebellions, general strikes, and moments of outright disobedience to the state.

I don’t know if I lost my faith in God during childhood or never had any to begin with. By my twelfth birthday, I openly called religion bollocks, and no one in my house said anything different. They also didn’t contradict me when I said the Toffs pretend there is “fair play for all,” but they are a bunch of liars and cheats. I knew before I even reached my teens that the system regarded me as a pack mule to be used until I was dead from overwork.

Despite my lack of formal schooling, I was coming into my own intellectually. I was changing physically, entering puberty. I was becoming a man because, at twelve years old, I knew I was expected to become a full-time worker at fourteen.

In 1935, I saved some money from my job and purchased a used bicycle. On my only day off, Sunday, I would bike to a quiet spot outside of town.

Underneath a tree, with a sandwich, a flask of tea, and an apple, I read or let my mind wander. I daydreamed about my future and wondered what would happen when I grew older. My imaginings slipped into fantasy: I dreamed of being with a beautiful woman and living a thrilling life, of travelling to faraway lands.

These dreams inspired me to visit the medieval city of York and see its Minster, which my father once called “Yorkshire’s own Wonder of the World.”

I wasn’t going there as a religious supplicant. It was something else that led me—an overwhelming desire to experience something alien to the world I inhabited, disfigured by raw, unadulterated capitalism. I wanted to see something beautiful made by human beings rather than utilitarian factories or grim row housing.

The week before my trip, I checked maps in the library. I plotted my course and the exact time I should leave. I purchased puncture kits for my worn tyres and bought a new satchel to hold my raincoat, thermos, and sandwiches.

When I left King Cross and began my excursion to York, I felt like Charles Lindbergh departing New Jersey to fly solo across the Atlantic. I told no one of my plans, fearful they would thwart my desires with objections and arguments.

My route was planned to avoid Bradford and Leeds. I skirted along a secondary dual carriageway with less traffic. Before long, I realised my path led through some of the hilliest and most winding roads towards the ancient city. My tyres punctured every half hour, and I quickly used up my supply of puncture kits.

When rain fell, I took cover beneath an elderly roadside tree, sipping tea from my thermos and taking deep bites of a cheese bun. I began to doubt myself and cursed my arrogance for attempting such a foolish venture.

The storm passed, and the skies returned to a greyish blue. I folded my raincoat and stored it in my bag. I mounted my rickety bike and pushed upwards toward the city.

By two o’clock, I approached the great walled city. The spires of the Minster towered before me. They were a fulcrum in the landscape, the tallest structure for a hundred miles since the twelfth century.

I pedalled my bike to York’s main gate, Bootham Bar. It was also the ancient entrance to the Roman fortress built by the Eighth Legion.

I walked beneath its stone ceiling and saw the slits cut into the masonry where archers defended the city in the fourteenth century. I pushed my bike up through the Shambles, where hawkers battled to grab my attention with stalls filled with meat, cheese, fruit, and sweets.

They shouted, imploring me to see their fresh produce—the best apples and the most magnificent pies and jam. The Shambles took me on a long, winding, incoherent ascent to the cathedral. Suddenly, out of the shadows of the vendors, the great medieval cathedral was revealed. It stood like a colossus, powerful and silent as the sphinx.

The sun swept around its peak and fell across the stained glass windows. To my left was part of the old Roman road constructed by legionnaires of Emperor Claudius’s empire.

A thousand years before, that road stretched to London in the south and Hadrian’s Wall in the north. Above me, the bells pealed, announcing the passing of the quarter hour.

I pulled open the gargantuan oak doors and walked into the church. Seeing it for the first time was overwhelming.

I had no love of religion, whether it was my Catholic one forced on me by Mum, who wanted food parcels and marriage from her Irish navvy lover, or the High Anglican one reserved for the upper classes. At that age, I could not articulate what I felt. Yet I knew, without adequate words to describe it, that religion was superstition used by the powerful to chain the many to their earthly misery.

Yet while I walked through the majestic silence of the Minster, which stretched back to the early medieval period, the magnetism of faith this cathedral held over life in Yorkshire for centuries overwhelmed me.

I felt the history of England and its working people tremble inside me. The stonemasons, carvers, glaziers, and ordinary toilers who built something so beautiful were anonymous, yet their creation remained—a testament to their uniqueness, creativity, and passion.

In York, I felt connected for the first time to the great tapestry of life in northern England.

Looking up at the vaulted ceiling and across to the silent saints of the church, I knew my worth was mighty and that it would not be drowned by poverty. In the Minster, God didn’t speak to me, but the philosophy of socialism did.

Great things could be built, whether a majestic building or a society, if workers were allied to a common purpose.

I left the cathedral and spent another hour exploring the city of York. Afterwards, I jumped on my bike for the long journey back to King Cross.

The gas lamps were just being lit in my neighbourhood by the time I reached home.

I was exhausted and unable to explain to anyone why I had ridden my bike to York.

My mother thought I was daft, and Alberta laughed at my folly. I went to bed and fell into a fitful sleep that night, dreaming of escape from King Cross.

I understood, because of that day in York, that within my working-class brethren and me was a strength to fight for an existence that was purposeful and dignified. We deserve the right to have beauty in our lives rather than brutality. Despite the misery of my past and the uncertainty of the present, I knew the future could belong to the working class.

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The last two months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. April, May and June look more optimistic—but I have to get there first.

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I began this Substack to illuminate my father’s life, activism, his politics, and my own lived experience alongside them. It’s a fresco of lived experienced, heartbreak, joy and wonder that argues for a return of socialism-so that society can function for humanity rather than the wealthy.

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2026 has been difficult for many of us. With your help, the project continues. And whatever April brings, I can face it still writing.

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