I received an email yesterday morning that changed my plans, for Friday.

The email was from an acquisitions editor at an American publishing house who had “revisited” Harry’s first book, 1923. The book, written sixteen years ago, is unwieldy and raw. It bends and weaves through its narrative arc with an amateur’s disdain for discipline. Still, the editor confessed that he liked the book because of its faults.

He then enquired about unpublished material and my future plans as Harry Leslie Smith’s literary executor. I told him about The Green & Pleasant Land, the manuscript my dad was working on at the time of his death. I explained how, over the last two years, I had refined the manuscript and crafted it into the work my father wanted the public to read.

He expressed genuine interest in reading the book but naturally couldn’t comment on its future with his company until he had read it. So I sent him the manuscript, and he responded with gratitude and a publisher’s caveat: that the road from reading to acquisition is long and winding. Don’t I know it.

However, having tinkered with this chapter today, in which twenty-two-year-old Harry Leslie Smith is in a RAF convoy about to occupy Hamburg, I know the merits of this book will eventually find it a publisher.

Tip Jar

Chapter Forty-One: Hamburg, 8 May 1945

During the last weeks of the war, the scent of lilac fought to overcome the smell of death lingering along our route to Hamburg. Corpses of soldiers, civilians and animals lay on the roadside, swollen from the heat of the spring sun.

In the distance, I watched farmers behind emaciated horses ploughing fallow fields. Sometimes one would stop and raise a hand in welcome; others worked on, ignoring the war around them.

At the Rhine River, our convoy halted. A hot lunch was served from a mobile field kitchen. An officer strode towards us, smiled, and said, “It’s over, lads—at least for us. The Wehrmacht and Luftwaffe around Hamburg surrendered to Allied forces last night. The road is open.” A cheer went up. The road to Hamburg would not be our grave.

Eating lunch, I watched a bumblebee dash from blossoming wildflowers in a meadow. Above, the leaves of the trees trembled in a light breeze. The calm was broken by an explosion and then frantic screams. I grabbed my rifle and ran to the river’s edge, where a crowd gathered.

In the river floated the disfigured bodies of two men from our unit who had celebrated the surrender with a swim. The retreating German army had booby-trapped the river with mines, which the men triggered.

“Lunatics,” muttered Taffy.

After a brief prayer for the drowned men, we moved on. Their deaths were quickly forgotten once we left the river.

Ahead, on the road to Hamburg, an endless procession of refugees trudged past—forced labourers, ex-prisoners, survivors of concentration camps, and Germans fleeing the Soviets. Some carried worn luggage held together with rope; others walked with nothing but the clothes they wore. With eyes cast down, they plodded onward in search of home.

We did not stop or help, except for a few of us who tossed food to the crowds scrambling towards safety. For much of the journey, we sang dirty songs, smoked cigarettes, and wondered aloud what awaited us in the city that we—and other Allied forces—were about to occupy.

It was late afternoon when we drove into Hamburg.

“Be on your guard. The city was open, but maybe some remnants of the SS hadn’t got the order.”

When we entered Hamburg, I was consumed by the enormity of its ruin. It was a city of rubble, and its citizens resembled shadows who darted across my field of vision as they scrambled in the debris of their destroyed society. Hamburg’s infrastructure—housing, factories and the harbour—was like bones in an ossuary turning to dust. Even the Blitz had not prepared me for what I saw. Miles of ruin—bomb craters, burned-out buildings, and wrecked churches.

The worst devastation was two years old, but nothing had been mended because nothing could be mended during a time of total war. Instead, the wreckage was pushed to the sides of the streets. I remembered the mission that did this to Hamburg. In the summer of 1943, I watched the newsreel about the RAF and USAAF’s three-day attack against Hamburg. Operation Gomorrah, the RAF called it. I could see why the Germans claimed 50,000 civilians had died in those raids.

As our convoy made its way through the core of Hamburg, buildings not destroyed by bombing had white sheets hanging from their balconies. Germans on balconies stared at us apprehensively. A few waved, but most returned to their apartments after seeing us.

Our airbase was in the northern suburb of Fuhlsbüttel. The airfield was littered with wrecked Junkers and Messerschmitt aircraft, and piles of hastily burned documents. Behind the base stood a refugee camp, first built for those whose homes had been destroyed during the 1943 air bombings.

It now also housed people displaced from cities taken by the Soviets. Armed guards were placed around the perimeter to prevent refugees from flooding into our camp in search of food and medical supplies. In the morning, the crowd wailed for food. Shots were fired in the air to disperse them. But there were too many. Armoured vehicles arrived and drove the refugees back into their encampment. An elderly refugee was crushed to death by a tank. But they were Germans, and my hatred for them was still running hot after what I saw their army do to Dutch citizens. So I didn’t care much whether they lived or died. I saw them all as Nazis who had murdered much of Europe.

After midnight on 8 May, the whine of an air raid klaxon woke us.

We scrambled for our trousers and braces and then marched out onto the parade ground. The war was over. Cheers of joy erupted.

The following morning, we wore dress uniforms and marched through the streets of Fuhlsbüttel. There were pipes playing and drums beating triumphantly from a marching military band ahead of us.

At Fuhlsbüttel’s main square, while standing at attention, the wind whispered through the linden trees. It was quiet, like a Sunday afternoon in peacetime, when a warm sun loiters in the sky, and you’ve had a good lunch.

The silence ended when the band struck up God Save the King, and I sang it deliberately off-key. Then a padre led us in prayer for those who had died in the brutally long conflict. The Wing Commander thanked us for our service in defending Britain in a plummy voice that separated his nation from ours. It ended with three cheers for Britain, the RAF, and our unit. Someone in the ranks broke into song, and we all joined in:

“We’ll meet again, don’t know where, don’t know when…”

At dismissal, an officer invited the squadron to a victory party at a primary school across the road. The gymnasium was stiflingly hot, decorated with bunting and portraits of the King and Churchill where Hitler’s image had hung only days before. Inside, we quenched our thirst with French champagne, German wine, and beer looted from the stores of a Wehrmacht officers’ mess.

We and every other soldier, airman, sailor, WAC, and civilian from our generation had made history. We were like those who had lived through the Peloponnesian War, the Hundred Years’ War, the Napoleonic Wars, and the Great War. By our efforts, the world was changing—hopefully for the better—though it was early days. The new political world of Europe was still in its infancy. But it seemed the time for monsters was now over, if only for a little while.

Great and terrible things had happened during our youth, both scarring and shaping us. We were marked forever by the history of our early years.

When darkness fell, I was very drunk. I stepped outside for air. The streets were unlit, not because of the blackout, but because much of the city’s power grid had been destroyed during the war, and coal was scarce for generators. In the darkness, I lit a cigarette. Around me were the sounds of peace, occasionally punctuated by stray gunfire from RAF men firing their weapons into the air.

I lurched away from the school to piss against another building. After buttoning my trousers, I stumbled around the square, joyful at having survived. I was young and had a chance at a future different from my past.

In the shadows, I glimpsed Clementine and beckoned him over.

“Have a drink with me,” I slurred.

“Can’t,” he said. “I’m on the hunt for plunder.”

As quickly as I saw him, he vanished into the ruined city.

I returned to the schoolhouse and drank until Robbie and Taffy carried me back to base as if my body had been recovered from a battlefield. Hours later, I felt dampness on the side of my face and woke to find my head resting in a urinal.

A warrant officer barked behind me:

“Lad, if you don’t fucking move on the double, I’m going to piss on your head.”

I stood and saluted while the stench of dried vomit intruded on the exchange.

“Get cleaned up,” he said. “The war might be over, but not your time in the RAF.”

Tip Jar

Harry’s Last Stand was a warning about what awaited us unless we made government work for us rather than the entitled few.

Sadly, society at this moment has been defeated by the forces of neoliberalism. Harry Leslie Smith’s working-class past is now a present reality. It is uncertain what humanity’s future has in store for us because the Western world is in a state of fascist turmoil. The fight to overcome these forces of authoritarianism must continue. Each one of us has a role to play in opposing this tyranny.

Mine has been preserving my father’s legacy.

It has borne fruit; The Green and Pleasant Land, which was unfinished at the time of his death, is now complete. It covers his life from 1923 to July 1945, concluding with Labour’s victory in that year’s general election.

I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the construction of the Welfare State, by the end of summer.

Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support in keeping my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, in keeping me housed. I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days of authoritarian creep and harsh austerity.

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