Maria, who has now been my brother’s widow longer than his wife, turned 71 yesterday. Being a recluse, she doesn’t celebrate it, but she seemed to welcome my birthday text. Maria thanked me and responded, “I fear my life passed me by.”

Since childhood, chronic depression has been an unwelcome squatter in her consciousness. When Peter died 17 years ago, mental illness became her permanent lodger. Not pharmaceuticals, electroshock, talk therapy, or magic mushrooms have been able to evict this illness from Maria. She lives with it on her own terms and has no patience for anyone offering cures.

Maria lives far from me in a dilapidated farmhouse. It’s a middle-class Grey Gardens that sprawls across 10 acres of land. Once she had pretensions of creating her version of Sissinghurst, but now the land is so overgrown that Machu Picchu could lie underneath it.

In his last year of life, Pete struggled to breathe. Pulmonary fibrosis was destroying his lungs. As it was terminal, my brother couldn’t fight it, which terrified him into a state of outward denial about his prognosis.

That final summer, Dad and I cared for him at his property. We cut the grass, tended the flower beds, walked his dogs, and kept him in good spirits. This allowed him to continue working in his studio, coughing and wheezing in the funk of paint, wood chips, and cigarette smoke. I was the only one who understood that my brother’s life was coming to an end. But I kept it to myself. Dad was 85, and I didn’t have the heart to let him know his son would die before him.

I told Peter that it was a good idea to put together a will and name an executor for his artwork. But he didn’t. Pete was superstitious and felt outlining his last wishes was as good as giving up.

“I’ve been invited to a show at the Banff Summer Art Festival,” he said in a breathless voice. “I think my lungs will like the air there, like a trip to the sanatorium in Mann’s Magic Mountain.” You’ll choke, I thought, from the thin atmosphere.

Peter didn’t make it to the festival. He died in the hospital two weeks after his 50th birthday.

After Pete died, his last works were exhibited across Canada at university art galleries. There was a Canada-wide exhibition and a few articles in magazines about his legacy.

It was too much for Maria to undertake, and in some ways she resented the role of legacy keeper. So she stopped, and so did much of the interest in Peter’s art. My brother’s work, outside of what is in the possession of his patrons or me, is boxed up and stored with Maria in that decaying farmhouse. Like her, Pete’s art is shut in and shut out from the outside world.

It became Peter’s second death and, for me, just as terrible as the first.

Three years ago, I was diagnosed with the same lung condition as Peter. Unlike my brother, I know my clock is ticking down faster than I’d like—them’s the breaks. For me, it’s focusing rather than despairing.

Peter taught me that you do the work of living until your last breath. After you go, the only thing that remains is the love, friendship, art, history, memoir, literature, and politics you made in life. Eventually, that too will be swept into the sea of the forgotten. In our struggle to find love, show empathy, be connected with others, and build something better for future generations, there is a profound meaning to our passage across time.

Before Peter’s last works were exhibited across Canada at university art galleries. Maria was asked to write an essay for the exhibition’s brochure. She did, and it captures much of what Peter was like in the 1990s, when he struggled with mental illness and tried to establish himself in the art world. The essay is below, and it is both a tribute to Peter and a nod to how much the world lost when Maria’s mental illness prevented her from her own creative endeavours.

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Maria’s Essay

Step right up, folks! See through the eyes of Peter Scott Smith: microscopes, telescopes, periscopes, and kaleidoscopes… all these and more!

There: in Toronto, see Peter standing on the corner of Spadina and Queen, eating a hot dog and waiting for the late-night streetcar to take him home.

Here! Marvel at Peter untethered by time and space, travelling through the cosmos or the 21st dimension in all of creation… his mind a giant satellite dish.

Then weep as Peter lies strapped to a hospital bed, unable to speak, yet with eyes wide open.

As Peter’s wife, I recall him at work in his studio. I had seen him frown at the components of an art piece; heard him hammering and sawing; knew he was spattering paint, sticking on pictures and stickers—wrestling with forms, designs, and ideas.

I remember my husband lying alone on the bed, wandering the labyrinths of his mind, alienated from daily life. Peter, one moment moody and stubborn, combustible with alarming volcanic emotions; the next moment, a gentle and vulnerable child, full of wonder—laughing, mischievous, affectionate, and creative.

He loved the visual rawness of all untutored artists—that unpolished complexity that some called “art brut.” And while his work often embodied such qualities, it was too canny to be considered “brut.” Capable of the finest lines in classical but expressive forms, he rejected these for something more personal and idiosyncratic. He always felt like an outsider in the art world.

When I first met Peter, he was a fledgling artist of 28. He embodied the archetypal role of the “starving artist,” living in his bare-bones loft and supporting himself in any detestable way he could. Detestable because these jobs were not his artwork. Mostly, he lived to paint. I was captivated by his single-mindedness and felt I had discovered the real article—full of passion, intensity, and uncompromising vision: dedicated to the timeless ideals that have animated all artists possessed by a spirit.

Back then, disgusted by the conventional, well-trodden paths, Peter railed against academic art. Yet he admired expressive painters such as Kokoschka and Soutine. I was confused by his deep admiration for Rembrandt, but I paid attention and tried hard to learn what it was that impressed him. Hoping to become his muse, I sat for my portrait. I watched Peter attack the canvas with sandpaper, slash away, swearing, sweating, and smoking. He would stand back from it, squinting intensely, frowning fiercely, then jump again into the fray. From my point of view, an interesting picture was emerging. But in a short time, he would impatiently destroy the peace. What was it, I wondered, that he wanted?

As we rummaged in Toronto’s curiosity shops together, we always found images and objects to inspire us, taking it all in. Sometimes it was the image of another artist. But just as often it was scientific diagrams, photos of natural phenomena, or even oriental carpets. In art books, we were both attracted to medieval art, native art, “non-art.” We were captivated by Bruegel and Bosch’s complex, fantastical worlds. Could Joseph Cornell perhaps be a soulmate?

Searching, searching, searching. One day it’s Rembrandt, the next day it’s comic books; however, we didn’t know that Peter was walking so near a mental precipice. Forces beyond his control gradually took possession of his mind. Peter slipped into a vortex of hallucinations and voices—world conspiracies and poisonous intentions. For a while, he was almost out of reach and drowning. A man held captive by evil spirits and tortured. Peter, shining with youthful vitality, was sucked into Alice’s rabbit hole on a very bad trip indeed.

A place where there was no more art and all meaning was distorted.

Eventually, as his parents and I stood by him and urged him to come back to us, some treatments slowly started to free him. A green shoot of hope emerged. We all learned to nurture it, and finally, he did too, but years had been lost.

Peter began again. What ultimately rescued him from his abyss seems clear to me: love and art. The impulse to draw was revived in him, and soon he was using the wood-carving tools his father gave him, teaching himself a new medium. One day, I was stunned to see a beautiful woodcut print, then another. Peter seemed to have been reborn in a new incarnation. For a while, he was shell-shocked but was gradually gathering energy from an engine intact in his soul—he expanded outward.

Eventually, Peter achieved a balance with new medications, the love of the rest of us, and his love of creating. At times, he was still very fragile. Even when apparently stable, he had to remain vigilant to keep the old demons at bay. If, for instance, we ventured again into the heart of the city, he was apt to suddenly express an urgent need to retreat to the safe haven of our apartment.

“It’s all going too fast,” he’d mutter, a haunted look on his face. Often Peter needed to retreat alone into long, long naps, then stagger out of bed to settle into his favourite chair with coffee, cigarettes, and the ever-essential pen and a scrap of paper. Moments of clarity he guarded jealously. They were mainly spent with his first love, art.

A new vision emerged for Peter. He wrung and sweated it out of himself. Towards the unexpected end of his life, cut short by pulmonary fibrosis, he was as happy and as confident as I’d ever seen him. His muses had been dollar stores, nature books, science, ideas shared with friends—anything that came his way. Themes surfaced and submerged. Peter was still searching, but now he could take hold of his visions—pull them from chaos into the light of day as tangible, coherent art.

Peter had come back from a place we all take pains to avoid, from the darkest reaches of despair, meaninglessness, and hopelessness. Freed from the constraints of rationality, he learned to balance on the border between reason and awe. His visual statements raised more questions than answers.

If you look searchingly at his work, you will see what Peter was observing with those unique eyes of his—it is up to us to “connect the dots.”

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Thanks for reading and supporting this Substack. Without your loyalty, I don’t know where I’d be. You certainly have kept both my father’s legacy going and kept the wolf from my door

The last few months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. April has been slightly more optimistic because of a small but welcome royalty payment of £100. Hopefully, May and June will be more promising—but I have to get there first. Also, very shortly, The Green and Pleasant Land will be sent to my dad’s old publisher for their consideration. It already has a small/boutique publisher willing to print it. But it’s best for the legacy to try for the largest reach.

I’m starting my rent appeal earlier this month and because of that offering yearly subscriptions at 40% off. My subscription rates have never changed since 2021-either 3.50 per month of 30 per year.

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Take care,



John

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