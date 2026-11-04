One reason my father and I moved to the Algarve in 2008 was so we could wear shorts in November.

But in 2026, thanks to capitalism’s destruction of the climate to enrich the 1%, this 4 November on the shores of Lake Ontario is 22 degrees and perfect weather for wearing shorts.

The temperature felt as unusual and ominous as what was being said across the lake on the US side. I was being told by the corporate news media that morning in America had returned and the world should rejoice.

Sorry, but I can’t buy that timeshare in neoliberalism now on sale by the press, pundits and politicians. After all, I was born five weeks before JFK was assassinated. After more than six decades of life, I have learned that what America does, either domestically or on the world stage, is something to fear and loathe, never rejoice in. As long as the Empire persists, no one of any consequence will ever be punished for its excesses, whether for denying ordinary Americans a life free of want, ignorance and unaffordable healthcare, or for its involvement in genocides across the ages, including the current one against Palestinians.

Yet it upsets people to mention this, much like it would have upset Titanic survivors in the water if you had cast doubt on their momentary hope after the ship split apart because the stern looked buoyant. No, you are a killjoy if you point out that you have never fixed politics, business or the news media before. So why do you think you can do it this time?

I guess it’s because America still believes itself to be the nation of second chances for everyone, irrespective of wealth. It’s a myth that won’t die, especially in politics, despite the fact that neoliberalism ate democracy. It consumed it the way Hannibal Lecter supped on his victims’ innards, with a side of fava beans and a good glass of Chianti.

A great deal of the soft left, the commentators, book writers and good people trying to get by with the talents they have will provide cover for the Democrats. “Rome wasn’t built in a day” shit will be bandied about because the left, which earns its crust by its gobs, needs to sustain hope rather than anger that can tip over into revolution. After all, nobody wants to see that happen, especially those who own houses or are trying to get ahead in the rough economic currents created by neoliberalism.

Now that the Democrats have strong majorities in both the House and Senate, the prospect of real civil disturbance through general strikes and mass disobedience fades away. This allows Trump carte blanche when it comes to the destruction of the environment, despite the media pretending that the new Democratic Congress is the most anti-oil legislature in US history. Spoiler alert: no politician elected as either a Democrat or Republican can be anti-Big Oil.

However, the public will be told by the politicians and the media that incrementalism isn’t like the magic scrubbing bubbles of a toilet bowl cleaner. It takes time. Just be patient; we will be told to wait two more years, and then a Democrat with a “Yes, we can” attitude will be in the White House to change things incrementally. Never forget: the last real disrupter of capitalism from an established political party was FDR, and after that, all the entitled agreed, “Never again.” There will be change, but it’s going to be that fascism once again has the table manners of the British Empire in the 19th century. Indeed, “The Times They Are a-Changin” to the same old, same old.

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PS: The People’s History Museum emailed last month to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027.

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