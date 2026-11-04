Harry’s Last Stand Newsletter

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Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
13h

It is aggravating that people can be so blind to the past. The Democrats are fascists with a little more sophistication than Republicans. Kind of like Liberals and Conservatives here in Canada.

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1 reply by JM Smith
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hw
12h

Well...I'm not an optimist, but numerous progressives and Democratic socialists were elected.

The public has made it clear that economic populism is key.

Before I succumb to cynicism and nihilism, let's see what this new group of Democrats actually does.

On the state level, significant changes can occur. States are starting to put progressive taxation initiatives on the ballot.

At the federal level, SCOTUS' power has to be curtailed. This won't occur until there's a progressive Democratic president. In the meantime, let's see what bills are passed and whether there are hearings for the most lawless in the administration.

Whether it's the new Congress, an economic recession, re-escalation of the Iran war...we're moving closer to a tipping point.

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