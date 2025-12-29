At the End of the Year, Before the Next War

There are two days left until this most miserable of years is buried beneath the calendar’s turning.

As 2025 draws to a close, I carry an unease I cannot shake: that we are drifting toward a war that will prove foolish, unnecessary, and brutally costly, echoing the catastrophe of the First World War rather than the moral necessity of the fight against fascism in 1939.

If such a conflict comes, it will lack even the tragic innocence that excused Europe’s descent into madness in 1914. And it will certainly lack the moral clarity that once justified sacrifice in the face of Nazism. This time, the reasons for new world war being conceived at the Whitehouse, at Whitehall, or in the halls of power within the EU can’t hide their cynicism, greed and myopia.

As the year ends, I am trying to finish a final round of essays before the toll of midnight on December 31st — and, like many, to keep the practical business of survival intact as one year gives way to another.

Today’s post shares excerpts from The Green & Pleasant Land, in which Harry Leslie Smith recalls volunteering for the RAF in December 1941 and his first weeks of training. His account is not romantic. It is grounded in class consciousness. His was a generation that understood the necessity of fighting fascism, but worried their sacrifices would be discarded once the guns fell silent.

What follows is a record of how an ordinary working-class teenager was absorbed by the machinery of war — and how socialism shaped his expectations long before he ever put on a uniform.

The following is an excerpt from Chapter Thirty: Square Bashing in The Green & Pleasant Land.

Harry Leslie Smith, RAF, photographed shortly after induction training, 1942.

Chapter Thirty: Square Bashing

In December 1941, just before Christmas, I took a bus to the RAF recruitment centre in Huddersfield. The drab office on the high street was filled with banks of typewriters and sallow men in woollen uniforms. I showed the duty sergeant my identity card and declared I was volunteering for the RAF.

I was ushered into another room to complete a brief questionnaire about my education, occupation, residence, and religion. Like most of my generation from the working class who had endured economic hardships in childhood, I was under five feet five and rail thin. I wasn’t soldier material. But Britain, like a beggar, took what it was given.

I was told to report to RAF Padgate the first week of January for square-bashing. When I returned home, and for all of Christmas week, my mother refused to stop boasting to neighbours and shop clerks about my enlistment:

“My lad is a brave one. He went and joined the RAF. You know, the never-so-few lot, not like the rest of the lazy sods around here waiting for Hitler to come knocking on their doors.”

My last Christmas as a civilian was a quiet affair. Alberta stayed in Bradford because Charlie had recently gone AWOL from the army. His time in France had traumatised him. He had seen too much action and was part of the Dunkirk evacuation. My sister hoped that Charlie would surrender to the military police before he was listed as a deserter.

The day before I left for RAF induction and square-bashing, I indulged myself with a visit to the public baths at the top of Boothtown Road. I paid the attendant five pence (5d). It was a privilege to soak in a warm bath rather than a tin tub of tepid water at home.

The attendant led me along a narrow passage to an unoccupied, wood-lined room, which contained a hanger for clothes and a deep porcelain bathtub. The attendant placed the plug, turned on the taps, and waited until the bathtub filled with warm water before departing. I undressed and submerged myself, empty of thoughts or cares, until the water cooled and it was time to dry off, dress, and leave.

Afterwards, I spent a few hours with Alberta, who had come down to Halifax to bid me farewell. We didn’t talk much, sipping our ale and holding hands across the table. We searched each other’s faces, trying to read our shared past.

She joked and bantered more than I did; I was withdrawn, frightened of what tomorrow would bring. No one and nothing could ease my sense of apartness from the civilian world. When it was time for my sister to leave, she kissed me.

“Come back safe, Harry, just come back.”

The following morning, before I left for induction, my mother broke routine and made me a cup of tea. She cut a large slice of fresh bread, generously spread with butter and jam.

“Go on, tuck in. Well, lad, this is it. Keep your head down, Harry. Don’t do anything daft — life is short.”

I hugged her with mixed emotions, mumbled farewell, and made my way to the train station. The platform was deserted, and I waited alone. The day was cold, damp, and grey. Sweet smoke from the Mackintosh’s Toffee factory drifted like drizzle across the station. I found a near-empty packet of cigarettes in my overcoat, lit one, and inhaled the harsh smoke.

In the distance, I heard the train whistle and smelled the coal burning from its engine. I tasted it on my tongue, in my mouth, and around my teeth — coal dug from the pits of Barnsley, Elsecar, and Barley Hole. As the train drew into the station, another passenger approached, a man in his fifties, long past his time for war, whistling:

“Run rabbit, run rabbit, run, run, run.”

The train to Padgate was overbooked, so I stood during the journey. Sheets of winter rain fell against the window of my third-class rail carriage. Its wheels clacked against the trestles and screeched to a halt at station stops, where more young men, on their way to join the war, boarded and squeezed into the compartment.

Inside the carriage, a fug of damp clothing, sweat, tobacco, and beer hung in the air, charged with boyish excitement at the prospect of entering a new existence.

The further the train travelled across bleak January Yorkshire toward Lancashire, the more my old peacetime self slipped away. Tara, to what was once me in the hard times of peace. I wasn’t going to look back at my former life in Barnsley, Bradford, or Halifax. Tara. I didn’t look back at the hunger I had known or the heartache I had experienced. Tara. My eyes were fixed forward because my past had been a nightmare.

My euphoria for change was tempered by dark thoughts that came and went. It was hard to shake off the stories told by the First World War veterans who shared digs with my family during our doss-house years. Their stories of being abandoned after the Great War warned me of what might lie ahead for my generation.

I wanted to believe this time politics was on the side of workers because the government in this war was a coalition where the Labour Party controlled the domestic agenda.

But it was difficult to ignore history, which always proved how disposable veterans were once the guns were hushed by peace. These doubts stayed with me as the train slowed into Padgate Station, carrying me from my old life into the RAF’s clutches.

Postscript

Before my father died in 2018, he spent the final decade of his life using his own history — and the lives of his working-class contemporaries — to warn of the dangers unfettered capitalism poses to humanity and democracy. He believed, correctly, that without a return to socialist politics, fascism and extreme wealth inequality would erode not just society, but civilisation itself.

His unfinished history, The Green & Pleasant Land, is part of that final project, alongside the five other books he wrote in his later years.

For the past year, I have been refining and editing The Green & Pleasant Land to honour my father’s wishes. The manuscript is now with publishers, and it is scheduled for publication in 2026. I promised my father — and myself — that I would finish what we began, and I intend to do so with your help.

I have included a tip jar for those who are able to support this work.

Beta copies of The Green & Pleasant Land are nearly ready. If you would like one, send me a DM and I will add you to the list.

