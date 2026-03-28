Capitalism has always dehumanised the vulnerable, the poor, and the disabled. For a while, we tamed the ideology of the oligarchs through a welfare state, reforms to taxation, and democratic institutions. That is history now, and what comes next is a further diminishment of ordinary struggles. We are rushing into the high beams of catastrophe.

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At first, I thought they were the cries of a child—a young girl, perhaps four—as the weeping, fatigued and frightened, drifted through my open window.

At first, I ignored it. I heard an adult voice, impatient but also caring, responding to the whimpering.

It must be a child from the building who had scraped a knee or shin at play, I reasoned.

Then the sounds grew louder.

I stopped what I was doing, opened the blinds, and looked outside, but saw no child.

On the walkway between the building’s parking lot and a school, I saw two people. The man held a bag used to scavenge for beer cans. He was twenty feet ahead of her.

She was rail thin. Her body looked as if it belonged to a 9-year-old, yet her face was haggard. She lagged behind him, limping and howling.

He kept his back to her, muttering impatiently for her to keep going.

Then she stopped and began sobbing, exhausted.

He turned back, approached her, and rubbed her back gently, as if soothing a child. He spoke softly, though I couldn’t make out the words.

Then he stopped and said, “I don’t know what you want,” before turning and walking on.

She remained where she was, silent.

When he realised she hadn’t followed, he turned back.

When he got there, she began to sob so uncontrollably her body shook.

“I don’t know what to do,” he said, before lifting her onto his shoulder like a wounded soldier and carrying her away.

As he carried her over his shoulder, someone walking a dog passed by without stopping to ask if they were alright.

They kept walking, never looking back—even when the dog stopped and turned its head.

Had I been at street level, I think I would have asked if they were alright, even knowing there was little I could do beyond acknowledging their hardship.

The night before, I had done just that.

I didn’t see the moment of impact. I was waiting for the signal to cross.

From the corner of my eye, I saw the rider thrown a few feet into the air.

He struck the hood, then landed on the asphalt.

He swore at the driver, picked up his bike, and rode toward me.

I called out twice to ask if he was alright.

“I live on the streets,” he said. “It will take a lot more than that to kill me.”

He rode on, his front tyre warped, clanging against the frame.

The driver got out and looked at the damage to his car.

“I didn’t see him. It was his fault,” he said.

“I don’t know,” I replied. “I didn’t see it.”

Afterwards, a nearby pedestrian came up to me, eager to display his middle-class virtue.

“These junkies are made out of rubber,” he said.

I should have told him it’s only luck, in these waning days of neoliberalism, that keeps any of us from living on the pavement.

But I didn’t.

I said nothing and walked home, gobsmacked at the way we live now—a digital Dickensian age.

Thanks for reading and supporting this Substack. Without your loyalty, I don’t know where I’d be or the Harry’s Last Stand Project.

The last two months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. April, May and June look more optimistic—but I have to get there first.

So, this is an SOS with 4 days left until rent day. Hence the 40% off for a yearly subscription.

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I began this Substack to illuminate my father’s life, activism, his politics, and my own lived experience alongside them. It’s a fresco of lived experienced, heartbreak, joy and wonder that argues for a return of socialism-so that society can function for humanity rather than the wealthy.

If this work matters to you, your subscriptions and support keep it alive — and keep me housed.

2026 has been difficult for many of us. With your help, the project continues. And whatever April brings, I can face it still writing.

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