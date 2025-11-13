On November 28th, it will be seven years since Harry Leslie Smith died. Dying at 95 by any standard was a good run which, considering the times we live in, most of us won’t see.

Much like your parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents, my dad was an ordinary man who lived through extraordinary times. He was born during an era when the working class lived destitute and the entitled lived lives of excess and narcissism. Doesn’t that sound familiar? That’s exactly what is happening today.

In 2025, food bank use and the homeless crisis are now at the “Buddy, can you spare a dime?” proportions of the 1930s. How we got here isn’t a mystery. We allowed ourselves to forget our hardscrabble working-class past. We dismissed how important a functioning Welfare State was to whatever success came our way and instead believed merit was the cause of our good fortune.

My father’s journey from poverty to middle-class security was an odyssey most of his working-class generation experienced — if they survived World War II.

His generation believed in worker solidarity, which ensured that, following 1945, the State built social safety nets through taxation. The Welfare State guaranteed every citizen a life worth living, but this pissed off the rich.

The first volume of The Green and Pleasant Land was unfinished at the time of my dad’s death. That volume is now complete.

I’ve pieced it together from all the written notes, typescript, and index cards my father left behind.

Below are Harry’s memories of arriving in Canada 71 years ago, in November 1953. Then, like now, there was great poverty in Toronto. But unlike today, governments were intent on relieving it by increasing the social safety net, not privatising it to benefit the stock portfolios of the 1%.

Ironically, the day his new life began in Toronto in 1953 is the day his life ended 65 years later.

I want to finish the job I started with Harry Leslie Smith and remain housed. Getting a rather bad bout of cancer at the start of the pandemic, along with a diagnosis of lung disease, altered both the trajectory of my life and its prospects.

The Green & Pleasant Land (Excerpt from Life on the Never, Never)

After the war ended in 1945, it felt to me like destiny was now firmly in the hands of the working class. Britain even had a socialist government with a strong majority and mandate to make the country a land for the many and not the few. Today and tomorrow were now owned by my kind, the ones who had nought — or so I believed. I wanted to believe it so much, I wooed and wed a German woman I had fallen in love with during my stint stationed in Hamburg as part of the post-war occupation army.

I returned to Halifax in 1948 with my war bride, Friede. At first, everything was gravy, but by 1951 Attlee’s Labour government lost the election to geriatric Winston Churchill. Socialism and the ideals of egalitarian Britain were put away as if they were Christmas decorations after Boxing Day.

By 1953, I was done with England. It had turned its back on building a nation fit for the working class. I departed England on the Empress of Australia for Canada with my German-born wife, Friede, in November 1953.

It was time for a new start and a chance for a life worth living — something that class-conscious Britain refused to offer me, a thirty-year-old carpet weaver and part-time car cleaner from Halifax.

We left Britain with £50, which was the sum total of two years of savings and the sale of our furniture and an expensive German camera.

The night the Empress slipped her moorings from Liverpool, the air was brisk and ripe with the chatter of other immigrants bound for an uncertain future.

Friede and I were bundled in heavy coats, damp from the rain. From our third-class observation deck, I waved farewell to the land of my birth. I wasn’t sure if it was to say goodbye or good riddance.

As I stared at the disappearing shore, I thought of all those people, living or dead, I had brushed against during my young existence. I thought of my sister Marion, dead from TB in 1926 and dumped in a pauper’s pit because she was the daughter of a family of piss-poor miners. I thought of Alberta, my other sister, who held my hand during the famine of the Great Depression and who now languished in an unhappy, abusive relationship. I thought of my mother, driven mad by the abuses she endured and delivered during the worst of the 1930s. “Don’t drown in one of the lakes in Canada,” were the last words she said before I left for Liverpool and the world beyond.

The further we moved from land, the fainter my past echoed in my ear. Some memories wouldn’t leave me. Things like my dad, dead ten years, resting in a pauper’s pit. In my head, I heard his voice and imagined him saying:

“It’s time to make your mark, lad. Have a bloody good life for those of us who didn’t.”

Soon, there was only silence from the shore and the sound of the ship’s engines cutting through the sea towards the future.

Over the next four days, the ocean was rough and the ship rolled violently from one wave to the next. Friede only stirred from her bunk to be sick in the communal toilet outside our berth. I was unaffected by the crash of waves against the hull. The ship pitched back and forth, but in all my life, I had never felt steadier on my feet.

It was love at first sight when I saw Canada’s coastline just after dawn, nearing the end of our voyage.

It was unrequited love because Canada didn’t know what to make of Friede or me.

Customs agents at the Port of Montreal believed we were spies for Russia. They took issue with our British passports having a visa stamp allowing us to travel through the Soviet zone in Germany to West Berlin.

We were deemed suspicious despite explaining to them that the visa was issued so Friede could visit her family in Berlin.

We were grudgingly allowed to go to Toronto, but our steamer trunk was seized for further inspection.

Canada Customs was under the impression they would find a secret compartment in the trunk containing copies of The Communist Manifesto.

It was a long train journey to Toronto in a smoky third-class compartment. It was after dark when we arrived.

Toronto was cold and empty of people because shops and restaurants were shuttered for the evening. We had no friends or contacts in Toronto where we could spend the night.

There was no past, only tomorrow ahead for us. Friede and I walked from Union Station to Yonge Street. Once there, we followed it north for a mile until we found a rooming house open and welcoming to weary travellers from abroad. I didn’t know what was going to happen to me, but I knew it wasn’t going to be any worse than what I had experienced during the thirty years of my existence.

