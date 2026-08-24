Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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Stevo's avatar
Stevo
17h

You've done a great job for Harry and you should feel proud of it. As to the future, circumstances will dictate what happens as they always do. The west is clearly sinking and the current crop have zero answers. Time for the next wave of history to enter the stage. Stop the boats? Good luck anyone who takes that seriously.

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Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
12h

How true. The ones who will never assimilate are mostly white and, while Harry didn’t know it, of the Epstein class.

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