This is the opening chapter of Life on the Never, Never, the third volume of Harry Leslie Smith’s trilogy memoir cycle begun with The Green and Pleasant Land. This book chronicles life in post-war Britain, focusing on the late 1940s and early 1950s in Yorkshire.

After leaving the Allied occupation forces in Germany, Harry returned to Halifax with his German war bride, Friede. Together, they attempted to build a life in a Britain still rationed, shell-shocked, and undergoing social revolution.

Below, Harry recalls the winter of 1948. It was a moment when the optimism of Labour’s 1945 landslide election victory had curdled into austerity, disillusion, and the stark recognition that the working class would need to keep fighting for justice even in peacetime.

Told in Harry’s unmistakable working-class voice. It’s unsentimental, plain-spoken, acerbic, and deeply humane. The memoir offers lived history rather than accounts shaped by establishment viewpoints or cushioned by inherited privilege.

It is a story of a nation exhausted by war, burdened by debt, and betrayed by wealthy interests that refused to yield their power. But it is also a reminder of how ordinary people like Harry endured and fought to build the Welfare State and created a fairer country. One that is now fractured by neoliberalism and haunted by the resurgence of fascism across the Western world.

Chapter One:

Two years and ten months after VE Day, happiness during the winter of 1948 felt as tightly rationed as sweets for me and much of Britain. The post-war euphoria lost its fizz with each passing day that citizens were asked to plod on, do without, and forgo simple pleasures like a new pair of trousers or a dress. Peace should have been technicolour, yet with rationing of food, clothing, and luxury items, Britain looked as washed-out as sepia film stock.

The winter was mild, yet an unrelenting post-war austerity bit as shrewdly as any cold wind off the North Sea. Austerity got into your bones and made much of life ache as if you had rheumatism.

Memories of the war—Dunkirk, the Battle of Britain, the Blitz, the D-Day Landings at Normandy, and even Churchill’s V for Victory—felt as distant as the Battle of Waterloo. What remained was a sense that for working-class people like me, our struggles were far from over. The battle for a socialist Britain was only in its opening stages, and victory was not assured.

I had survived a childhood of hunger, the Great Depression, and six years of war, yet peace unsettled me more than any of them. I was Barnsley born and bred — or so my grandmother liked to boast. “Nought time, nought brass can change thee. Thou will survive all that comes in front of thy nose.”

I hoped she was right. But I knew it would take more than a right-as-rain attitude to make something of my life once I was demobbed from the RAF. The RAF didn’t know I was leaving, but I planned to purchase out what remained of my contract with them in March of that year. By then, I calculated I’d have saved up enough money for my German-born wife to join me in England. I had stayed on after the war, unsure of my future, so remaining as an air traffic controller felt like the safest path. The RAF had become my family. It provided food and shelter that my own kin struggled to secure.

I should have been more optimistic about 1948. But at twenty-five, I felt old and looked old. My teeth had already begun to loosen and fall out from lack of dental care. Childhood hunger and surviving the war had aged me. It made me question whether a worker’s life could ever be anything but difficult in a society that valued profit over rights and capital over compassion.

It all seemed so simple back in July 1945 when working-class people like me sent Churchill packing. We voted for a Labour government to put a boot up the arses of the Tory ruling classes. On your bikes, and then we rejoiced. It felt as if an era for ordinary people had begun — a new Britain where we were promised an equal share of its prosperity.

Yet even I, who had left school at fourteen, knew that by 1948 we were still far from being a country where the people mattered more than the wealth of the few. Britain was haemorrhaging red ink, owing debts that those who’d loaned us the money had no intention of forgiving. Conservatives, press barons, and toffs were incensed over every alteration Attlee made to improve the fabric of society. They couldn’t abide the nationalisation of key industries or the building of public housing that didn’t enrich the landlord class. They were even outraged by the NHS, which was slated to be operational in July of that year. The middle class and the toffs were furious that miners and their families might receive decent healthcare.

One election win for us wasn’t going to wrest control from those who had spent a thousand years building their power and privilege. They weren’t going to let us build an egalitarian society without a fight. But amidst all my doubts was also a sense of hopefulness for the future. In the frozen gloom of a January stationed at RAF Ringway, I heard something in the distance that was positive. It was the early, furious, and revolutionary sounds of a Welfare State being built for and by my kind. Major industries, from coal to railways, were nationalised by the socialist Labour Government of 1945. Slums across the country were being cleared and redeveloped. Districts destroyed by Hitler’s air war against Britain were slowly being rebuilt.

So, my apprehensions for the future were balanced by the possibility that perhaps after so much toil and death borne by the working class, we were finally about to live in a Britain that shared its prosperity with everyone.

But as I came into this world in a Barnsley slum twenty-five years before, experience had schooled me with hard knocks. There were nights on my straw palliasse in the Nissen hut at Ringway — National Service conscripts around me yawning, farting, and snoring — when I thought the Second World War might have been easier to survive than the peace that now awaited me in Britain, 1948.

