Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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Kelly Storms's avatar
Kelly Storms
3h

I appreciate the way you’ve told their story without needing to make their marriage perfect for it to be meaningful. The tenderness, the difficulty, the leaving, the returning, all of it belonged to the life they shared. And knowing that after 51 years together, her last living act was to kiss your father makes that final moment even more moving. It doesn’t erase everything that came before it. Somehow, it seems to hold all of it.

Thank you for sharing such a personal part of their story with us.

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