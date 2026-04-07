Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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hw
15h

Trump backed down, but the upshot of this insanity is that 1) Iran emerges with a stronger, more cohesive,more repressive regime, new leverage in the Gulf region, 2) Pakistan emerges as a respected negotiator, 3) China (which privately pressured Iran) emerges as the sane superpower, and 4) the US is clearly seen by the world as a failed empire.

Assuming that Israel doesn't sabotage this fragile ceasefire (it will do everything possible), the biggest losers in the longer-term will be the US and Israel.

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