In the last 10 years of Harry Leslie Smith’s life, five books were published, hundreds of essays penned, and a podcast produced. Harry made hundreds of speeches whilst he traversed tens of thousands of miles on a quest to warn us not to make his past our future.

Come this Saturday, Harry will have been dead for 8 years, and the world we live in is the most broken it’s been since the 1930s. It’s why Harry Leslie Smith’s message that the working class in 1945 was a tide that raised all boats because it created the Welfare State is more important than ever.

However, the job of the generations alive today is more difficult and perilous than what even the generations who faced Hitler or lived under the yoke of unmitigated capitalism encountered. Humanity now lives under the heavy hand of authoritarianism in a post-truth world. Slaying that dragon will require our blood, sweat and tears for more than 5 years.

Harry Leslie Smith’s life’s journey was a voyage most of his working-class generation endured: poverty, war and then renewal with the creation of the Welfare State. He used his last few remaining years of life to describe it to us, hoping this age would have the gumption to break the shackles of their oppression.

Harry’s final work, The Green and Pleasant Land, was unfinished at the time of his death. But I pieced it together from all the written notes, typescript and index cards my father left behind, and it is now complete. It is now out among some publishers, and it will be sent out to more of them throughout the next weeks and most likely months. It’s a hard slog getting publishers to publish working-class literature.

Below is a small excerpt from The Green and Pleasant Land. I chose it because it best describes how the entitled live and die compared to us. The passage deals with 1936 and how King George V died during that winter in relative comfort, and how Harry’s granddad died from cancer in the summer of that year in extreme pain without dignity.

It’s apt considering that on November 29th, the Royal Family will release on BBC One (and on NBC on November 30th) a 30-minute video about Princess Catherine’s cancer journey. It’s a PR exercise that wants to create the illusion that Catherine’s experiences are similar to an ordinary person’s. Apart from a natural fear of dying and the loneliness that comes from a diagnosis of cancer, the similarities between the few and the many during serious illness ends there. Ordinary individuals diagnosed with cancer, myself included in 2020 with rectal cancer, struggle with fear and loneliness but also must contend with finances, wait times, childcare, travel to and from treatments, and the hard path towards recovery without being catered to by a retinue of servants. Yes, the rich are mortal like you and me. But everything up until their last breath is cushioned by their wealth and prestige. They may fear death, but they don’t live in dread of the cost of living.

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Chapter Twenty-Five

Commoners Don’t Die Like Kings

The King died during the sunless first weeks of 1936. He died when two million men were still unemployed in Britain, and 13% of the population was on poor relief. He died when jobless men outnumbered the waged in my part of Yorkshire. He died when millions of children still went to bed hungry. He died in clean sheets while many of his subjects lived in filth caused by abject poverty. Doctors attended to him during his dying to make his end humane, unlike how most of us died because we couldn’t afford the cost of a doctor’s visit.

The King died when Bill Moxon was still having trouble finding permanent work. Yet Bill took the King’s death more to heart than when his parents died decades earlier.

To Moxon, this was an event of such tragic proportions that he bought a copy of the Daily Mail and vowed to save it rather than use it as bog paper.

At school, there was a lunchtime assembly to honour the monarch and offer prayers for the new King, Edward VIII. During it, some of the teachers wept, but not Mr Dawson, who had bought me shoes two years before.

That evening, other kids and I paraded down the streets and sang at the top of our voices:

“God save our gracious King, God save our Noble King. Send him to heaven in a corned beef tin.”

Bill was furious when he heard that racket outside, and when I returned, he screamed, “Show some respect.”

At first, Bill wouldn’t shut up about the King.

Then Bill found other things to talk about. Sometimes it was Hitler’s march into the Rhineland. More often, it was football matches and how he found it unsettling that I preferred books to sports.

“Lil, your Harry is putting on airs with his book reading. It’s not going to make a man of him.”

In the summer, Mum’s dad took to dying as the King had in winter, but without the fanfare and with more agony. There were no doctors or servants outside of his wife attending to him during his last weeks of life while intestinal cancer devoured him as if he were dinner for a pack of dogs.

Before he died, Mum forced me to go and see him. I didn’t want to because I didn’t like him much and suspected he felt the same way about me.

It had been six years since we last met, and this time my grandfather didn’t recognise me, even to gruffly remonstrate about something I’d done that displeased him. He didn’t look like the man I remembered, someone who got his grub before all others in the family were allowed a share of the evening meal.

He lay on a cot in the middle of my grandparents’ parlour because he could no longer climb the stairs to his bedroom.

There was a heavy smell of bodily waste and sweat that hung in the room as if a pack of tramps had come for a visit. Beneath a worn sheet, my granddad lay shrunken, defenceless, and in agony. Animal groans came from his throat; he was too weak to even curse his pain or the death that was coming to take him.

One of my uncles said they were waiting for morphine, which they had paid for with a whip-round at the miners’ hall.

“It’ll send him off without the fuss.”

Afterwards, my grandmother fetched me a bottle of Tizer from the cold cellar and said as I sipped on it, “Lad, remember you’re Barnsley born and bred, nowt time, nor brass can change thee.”

When Grandad died, my sister and I didn’t attend his funeral because we couldn’t afford to lose a day’s pay.

Naturally, Mum went without Bill. It did her no good, as my grandmother couldn’t resist calling her an adulterer when they greeted each other.

My grandfather’s funeral wasn’t an occasion for familial reconciliation; my mum left vowing it would be a cold day in hell before she ever spoke to her mother again.

In 1936, people sensed an old world was ending with the death of the King, and new worlds were trying to be born. I felt it too, and the rest of my family did when the Jarrow Crusade began in the autumn of that year.

That was when 200 unemployed men marched to the Houses of Parliament in London to demand jobs instead of insufficient charity.

The men, former shipbuilding workers, were desperate and used their 300-mile march to publicise how Britain’s industrial regions had been laid waste by the government’s inadequate response to the Great Depression.

The marchers carried 12,000 signatures from like-minded people exhausted by the government’s austerity who wanted to work and rebuild their lives.

Each day they marched, I tracked their progress in the Daily Mirror. Everyone in my family cheered them on, even Mum, who feared they would be shot by the army when they reached London.

For a few weeks, the Jarrow Crusade gave us hope that the government would listen to the marchers. Desperately, I believed this could be the turning point where workers finally got an economy they deserved for their labour.

However, when the marchers reached London, Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin refused to see them or accept their petition.

From then on, I knew, as did most of the working class, that Britain’s elite, who controlled the levers of government, would never assist us. If we wanted change, it would be up to the working classes to make it happen.

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PS: The People’s History Museum emailed last week to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027. The Morning Star on the 28th, the anniversary of Harry’s death will also be running an essay I wrote about his Green and Pleasant Land, now complete and looking for a publisher.

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