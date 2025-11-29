I’ve never liked November because it’s neither autumn nor winter. The month feels more like a prison sentence than the passage of time — thirty days in the hole.

This is a month when daylight is rationed by the sky, like the chewing gum my father used to tear into tiny, flavourless scraps.

November can’t even muster a struggle against winter. It surrenders to December. All its defiance, beaten out of it by winds from the north that bring frigid arctic cold fronts.

Yesterday, homeless people huddled beneath the Christmas lights downtown, carrying their subjugation to the cold and to society’s scorn like kin to a battered November. Private security hired by shop owners pressed up against them and spoke in neutral tones, but their hands played with zip ties, making their meaning plain: move along or be moved along. Who could be proud of doing a job like that is beyond me — protecting shop owners from a potential 21st-century Jean Valjean.

This month felt harsher than others in the past because it was. The cost of living crisis was a dog that chased me for a very long time. Now it feels like it has caught up to me — and probably you too. The rabid mutt has begun to sink its teeth into my flesh. Soon the other wild dogs circling this crisis will smell blood and rush in. I hope, like any one of you, that I have enough luck and stamina to beat them off for another day, month, or year. But all of us are on borrowed time, as neoliberalism has come to collect.

I’ve no illusions about what lies in store for me and most of ordinary humanity in 2026. It won’t be pleasant. The cost of living crisis has already eroded kindness and common sense. It’s only a matter of time until refugees and the homeless are herded into camps to die out of sight — or left to perish in full view. Fascism is now entrenched in our society. It’s been normalised, and it will take generations for humanity to be deradicalised, if ever. Maybe we should consider that if the world we live in were from a science fiction novel, our reality would be the one spawned from an evil universe.

Trump seems intent on destroying Venezuela for the oil. American capitalism won’t put its foot down to stop it because the 1% see big money in it for themselves. It will destroy that nation and make it like Libya after NATO invaded it in 2011. More refugees, more dead children, more fascism.

2025 was transformed into a dystopia of tent cities across Britain, Europe, America, Canada, and Australia. The vulnerable are blamed for the decline of society rather than the rich who stole everything and then pointed at the forsaken and cried, “They wrecked your world.”

Our public healthcare systems are up for sale to hedge funds — generally American — because the USA knows best how to make its citizens pay through the nose for their own enslavement to capitalism. It’s not chaos but planned eugenics that drives both the privatisation of healthcare and the antivax rhetoric.

Living through this, the lyrics “Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio” from Simon and Garfunkel’s Mrs Robinson spring to mind. But it’s not a yearning for heroes of American culture that I feel; it’s for the kind of political courage that once galvanised people to act, rather than just post likes and emojis on social media.

Maybe it always was so, but the calibre of antifascism being generated by big names in the news media, popular culture, or film is performative. It’s a means to build a political brand that creates personal income but little else. If you’re making hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars as an antifascist, you aren’t George Orwell fighting in the trenches of Spain’s 1937 Civil War. You’re a Vegas entertainer belting out a cover of Bella Ciao for punters.

It’s hard to get my head around it, but I genuinely don’t know what the next month looks like for me. Panic has set in, and it’s proving difficult to shake. It’s down to a little more than 24 hours, and I am still short on rent by a few hundred. So your assistance, either through tips or subscriptions, is greatly needed as well as appreciated.

What I do know is that this work — the Last Stand Project, preserving and writing about my father’s past, his working-class generation, and telling the truth about the present — still feels important. It feels worthwhile.

I’m 62. I’d like to see 65, at least. There’s so much more I want to do by then, as long as I’m housed and able to keep going. I have no interest — and no stamina — to become a statistic of life on the street, another object for journalists to exploit when they want to make a name for themselves.

I'm 62. I'd like to see 65, at least. There's so much more I want to do by then, as long as I'm housed and able to keep going. I have no interest — and no stamina — to become a statistic of life on the street, another object for journalists to exploit when they want to make a name for themselves.

But above all, thank you for reading. On days like this, I feel a strong connection to you — the reader who has ploughed on with me through all these years. Your presence here matters more than you know.

