Today is the 109th anniversary of Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution, which, from the debris of an autocratic monarchy, created the USSR, a modern communist state.

The American journalist John Reed, an eyewitness to the revolution, wrote in his book Ten Days That Shook the World about its significance for humanity in Russia and around the world:

“No matter what one thinks of Bolshevism, it is undeniable that the Russian Revolution is one of the great events of human history, and the rise of the Bolsheviki a phenomenon of world-wide importance.”

Reed wasn’t wrong. The Russian Revolution inspired the downtrodden, the hopeful, and the idealistic. It made citizens around the world strive towards a politics that sought to correct the oppression created by capital held in too few hands. It also stirred deep hatred among those in the ruling classes, or those whose privilege depended on maintaining a grotesquely unequal status quo.

A thin strand of familial connection ties me to the Revolution.

My German grandfather, a socialist trade unionist who went by the names Fritz, Richard, Walter and a dozen other aliases depending on what police force or irate lover was looking for him, never married my grandmother and deserted her after she became pregnant.

My grandmother didn’t give up my mum for adoption, but, as the Nazis came to power, she placed her with another family for safekeeping. It was in that household that my mother’s formative years were spent.

The man who became my mother’s foster father, Max, and whose name I carry, was a German POW held in Russia during the 1917 October Revolution. When the Civil War intensified in 1918, he was offered the chance to win his freedom if he fought on the side of the Reds. He gladly took up arms to help bring about capitalism’s downfall. For his troubles, he took a bullet in the head in a forgettable battle for a forgettable village.

He survived. A revolutionary female surgeon saved his life with a daring operation. The procedure took place so close to the front lines that bullets from White Army soldiers whizzed past the tent where he lay recovering.

Or at least that is how Max recounted the story to my mother when she was a small child. Yet because these tales of fighting with Russian communists were told during Hitler’s ascent, the more Germany became Nazified, the less frequently they were spoken of. Eventually they stopped altogether. To tell them was to risk a visit from the Gestapo.

After recovering, Max was discharged from a convalescent hospital by a Russian doctor and ordered to resume soldiering in the Red Army, which Trotsky was organising. But a longing for Hamburg compelled him to desert and make a long, perilous escape across Russia and central Europe.

Max, like my mother’s biological father, Fritz, wasn’t a communist. They were ardent socialists with powerful survival instincts. Max survived Hitler and the war. Fritz’s luck ran out in Berlin in 1945.

Like the men intertwined in my DNA or my earliest memories, I am a socialist, but for me it was a long road to get there. I was never right-wing, but in my youth, I wore a political cynicism I hadn’t earned. At 63, however, I am cynical, but my cynicism is nuanced and comes from life’s ups and downs.

I don’t think I am being alarmist or pessimistic when I say that, within our lifetime, humanity’s demise is so certain you could almost set your watch to it. The impulses for corruption, greed, and conquest in the wealthy classes must be destroyed. There is only one solution, and it is not incrementalism. We tried that, and we continue to try it every four years or so when we vote in elections where only neoliberals and fascists have a chance of winning.

In the West, elections occur to make democracy look alive, the way undertakers make corpses seem to be merely sleeping for the mourners at a funeral home viewing.

Only a new “ten days that shook the world”, one that speaks to the needs and crises of our era, will jolt humanity back to life. The first tremors of revolution are already moving through our age, whether in Europe-wide demonstrations against the cost-of-living crisis or worldwide protests against Israel and the West’s genocide against Palestinians. Something is afoot. Maybe this time, we will lose our fear, break our chains, and build the more equal world the last century failed to deliver.

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For the past eighteen months, I’ve been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land — the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It’s now being shopped to publishers and hopefully will be published in 2027.

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Take care,

John

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