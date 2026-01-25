The wind was frigid on last night’s walk. It bit into any exposed skin. Today, it’s another blizzard, and this one is so bad that walking in it is foolish. So I gave up.

When I got home, I thawed myself in the heat of my apartment and thought things must change soon — for them, for me, and for you. Or the future will be a grim one.

I am not looking forward to February; my rent goes up by 5% under a capital expenditure allowance. Food prices, however, need no excuse to rise. They increase less as a matter of supply and demand and more because of the avarice of grocery oligarchs. I’ve put my name down for a garden plot that the billion-dollar corporation that owns my apartment provides to tenants behind our parking lot.

It should assure me some fresh produce through the summer, should the economy worsen and fresh produce become unaffordable owing to Donald Trump’s scorched-earth trade war against Canada. Who knows — by then it may become a hot war. But he is going to go to war with someone before the midterms.

I have spent much of my day writing pitches and synopses for The Green & Pleasant Land. In the past I did them for all my dad’s other books. I hate the process and am doubtful of their efficacy. But the industry demands this formality and so it must be done.

Below is a portion of Don’t Let My Past Be Your Future’s epilogue, written when Harry was 94.

It was 2017 and my dad was frustrated and pissed off. Much of the mainstream news media had effectively cancelled him over his support for socialism and loyalty to Jeremy Corbyn. But he thought it was important to continue speaking out to whoever would listen to him about the evils of neoliberalism and for the rights of refugees.

Before my father died in 2018, he spent the previous decade using the history of his life and working-class contemporaries as a political canvas to paint the dangers of unfettered capitalism for humanity and democracy. He correctly predicted that without a return to socialist politics — fascism and wealth inequality would destroy not just our society but civilisation itself.

His unfinished history, The Green & Pleasant Land, is part of that project, along with the five other books written during his last years.

For the last year, I have been refining and editing The Green & Pleasant Land to meet my dad’s wishes. It’s now done and the tough task of finding it a home has begun.

In the meantime, I could really use your help making next month’s rent. It’s never much, but it always seems like a bridge too far during the last days of the month.

To Everything, There Is a Season

I began this book when I was ninety-three and now at ninety-four, I have finished it. The seeds of this book were planted in me a long time ago when I was in my teens and I would ride my bike out to the moors near Halifax to be alone with my thoughts. There, I would put pen to paper to try to understand the injustices my family, my generation, and my class endured because Britain was governed by and for elites. I wasn’t radical then and I am not now. But I knew that if you ignored the pleas of ordinary folk who cried out for good jobs, decent homes, and a decent future, social unrest would follow.

My long and generally happy and productive life only happened because the welfare state was created by a Labour government when I was twenty-two. It’s why what I endured through my childhood is now a malevolent ghost that haunts my mind and will do so until I breathe no more.

I am an ordinary man who lived through extraordinary times. I am one of the last remaining voices from an era when Britain was savage and brutal to all those who did not have wealth. Now when I shave in the morning and look at the skin on my face broken and cracked with age and my hands thin and frail, I wonder to myself what became of that young man who survived the Great Depression, and what happened to that Britain that delivered, from the ashes of war, peace and economic security to its citizens.

The young man and Britain as a compassionate nation are no more. Neoliberalism has turned the welfare state into Bolton Abbey. It has become a beautiful pile of rubble. It was exposed to the indifference of successive governments, including Labour, for far too long. Moreover, this generation has allowed the 1 per cent to steal its birthright and that can’t continue for much longer without Britain returning to my past. And if we in the twenty-first century are forced to return to my past because the Tories have successfully murdered the welfare state, it will be more brutal and bloodier for you than it was for me so many years ago.

This time there will be no mercy because the state will be able to monitor and control all facets of your life; our entire lives can be traced, from our use of mobiles and emails to comments on social media to purchases via credit cards and the use of loyalty cards. Anonymity has gone, and the state has the weaponry for social control at its fingertips because the tech oligarchs will provide it for them.

It will be impossible to resist and mobilise like we did in the 1930s and 1940s. You must begin to act now because tomorrow it could be too late. Everything that we have today in terms of social benefits originates from those six years when Labour was in government after the war. Without the Attlee government, Britain would have been a dark and fearful place during the second half of the twentieth century.

And yet many of our citizens are ignorant of history and made arrogant by the fake news of the right-wing, which disparages the accomplishments we made as a nation when we cleared the slums, gave free healthcare to all, built affordable homes, and made higher education accessible to working-class kids. We shouldn’t be where we are today as a people and society.

A million people should not need food banks to keep their bellies full. Politics has failed the people and now too many are turning to right-wing populists the way the poor once flocked to snake-oil salesmen to cure their ailments. All our political parties are at fault and should be ashamed, but some are guiltier than others. Farage is a fraud. He can no more offer political salvation to the disenfranchised masses than a television evangelist can fast-track you to heaven with a £100 donation to his dodgy ministry.

And it is time the media and other political parties stopped paying lip service to their twenty-first-century variant of Mosley’s fascism. As for the Tories, their concept of aspirational politics is a cruel deceit. Toryism is no more than an elaborate pyramid scheme where they convince everyone to steal from the lowest to keep their place in the hierarchy.

I have not lost faith in left-wing politics despite my disappointments with many of the leaders who have championed its causes over the decades but were felled by either narcissism or weakness of spirit. The world we live in today is rife with corruption, populism, and economic sectarianism. This is a harbinger of worse things to come. If we do not fight against austerity, the gradual privatisation of the NHS, or our addiction to fake news, we will be frog-marched back to my childhood, where no one lived well except the rich.

I know my moment on this earth is almost done. I will soon join my mother, father, sisters, brothers, wife, son, and friends who have passed on before me. I have tried to tell you what I have learned and seen through my many years of living. It will be up to you to decide whether you fight for sunlight or submit to darkness.

I am too old now to do much more but tell the truth about the history of my generation. To survive, live well, and enjoy love, you must choose the path of your ancestors. In you is the blood of all those who fought for fair wages, housing, and healthcare and defended our island against the tyranny of Hitler. In you is the light that your grandparents had when they fought to preserve and expand civil society through the welfare state.

If you do not call upon the wisdom and the spirit of my generation, you will regress to an era when want and ignorance were as deadly as a pestilence to Britain.

I can’t make that decision for you. I have shown you what that world looked like when the 1 per cent enslaved an entire generation to feed their greed. It is now up to you because the sunset has come to my life, but you must not let it come to our country. It shouldn’t be this way. It should be better for you. You deserve more than the second-rate politics of Theresa May and the third-rate lives many lead because of austerity.

I was born in the darkest of times, and it seems because of Donald Trump that I will exit this world in a similar era of uncertainty, inequality, and cruelty.

Right now, we are at a juncture in history that is as dangerous to this generation as the 1930s were to mine. There are serious threats of war emerging all across the globe, some caused by the folly of neoliberalism and others erupting because we forgot that tyranny, if fed, will metastasise in even the healthiest of societies.

It is your choice now to decide whether you let the jungles of greed, neoliberalism, and corporations grow over and obscure the welfare state like vines and forest growth obscured the great Mayan civilisations a millennium ago, or you can reclaim your birthright — a Welfare State.

Thank you

I am always grateful to my subscribers. You have stuck with me over these four years — encouraging me, sustaining me, and quite literally funding my survival. I believe I have earned that support, and that I’ve remained true to what my father and I set out to do when we began what became Harry’s Last Stand in 2010, after my brother Peter died.

Your support has allowed me to continue my father’s legacy and to ensure it isn’t forgotten or washed away by the relentless tide of current events. Much has been accomplished including the completion of Harry’s The Green And Pleasant Land, now with publishers.

I won’t pretend that the end of each month isn’t difficult. It is. Each time, I find myself asking for help to stay housed.

I wish this January were different. It isn’t. I need ten new yearly subscriptions to make rent next month, which has just risen by five per cent. If you’re able to help, I’m deeply grateful. If you can’t, that’s entirely understood — many of us are living under the same pressures.

Take care,

John

