My internet went down at 4 pm on Monday. I phoned my provider. However, instead of solving the problem, they gaslit me about its cause. I said it wasn’t the modem but the wiring downstairs in the apartment building’s utility room. But they dismissed my theory as foolish and made me go to their outlet in the mall for a new modem.

I complied, and after a 90-minute walk there and back, set up the new modem, which didn’t solve the problem because, as I said, there was a problem with the wiring in the utility room causing my lack of connectivity. Tech support scoffed and said it was my inability to connect cables properly, then dispatched a technician to locate the reason the internet was down. The problem was that they wouldn’t be coming for a full 36 hours. I complained, but they didn’t care. In the end, despite it slowing down my work, I rather enjoyed being able to read from a book without constant content being thrown at me like projectile vomiting. It made me nostalgic for analogue days gone by.

This morning, a technician arrived and determined that the problem was not the modem but the utility room downstairs, where someone must have brushed up against a cable, dislodging my connection to the fibre line that provides my internet. While he worked on restoring my internet, his supervisor phoned. On speaker, I heard the supervisor warn the technician that his efficiency levels were down to 93%. But he could somehow make up for it by skipping lunch. The supervisor said it like he was talking about a battery that couldn’t keep its charge anymore.

That’s the neoliberal world, where our efficiency is always judged as never enough to get the job done satisfactorily. We are always behind and must skip lunch, literally or figuratively, because the system is designed to keep us on the back foot.

It is not a design flaw of neoliberalism that you feel you aren’t efficient, but part of the system to keep everyone fearful of being replaced. Salaried workers feel it, gig workers feel it, and people like me feel it. If I am not producing content, I have a justified anxiety that followers will leave me on Substack and on the platform formerly known as X.

My father and I began our Twitter journey in October 2010. For the first few years, the platform was a unique space where those with no voice could attract huge numbers of followers and be heard by thousands.

Without it, my dad’s reach as the World’s Oldest Rebel would not have been as wide. The same goes for thousands of others who, because they tweeted interesting observations, built followings.

When my dad died in November 2018, the Twitter account had over 250k followers, and as of today, it stands at 131k. I am losing about 10k followers a year. My engagement reach since Musk took over Twitter is as successful as trying to light a fire in a rainstorm. Followers disengage, drop off and disappear in the hundreds, sometimes thousands.

Most days, my posts sit as listless as a clipper ship stuck in the doldrums. It’s disheartening to watch the gates shut on accessible free expression. It’s enraging that voices like mine or yours, and those of many other worthy advocates for a better society, are silenced by shadow bans. We have been replaced by well-paid fascists and neoliberals who create political tempests that capsize democracy and normalise genocide, extrajudicial killings by state actors and the cost-of-living crisis.

Twitter was a bear cub playfully learning to grow into a dangerous capitalistic carnivore. The content users created for Twitter during those early years was free meat to sustain it. It needed time to understand how to monetise itself for the benefit of its wealthy owners. Capitalism isn’t a meritocracy. Eat or be eaten is the Robber Barons’ motto.

By the time Musk arrived, the platform was already diseased with greed. He bought Twitter and turned it into X because he is a megalomaniac. By purchasing the world’s soapbox, he radically altered its mission because its only intent is to misinform and manufacture consent for fascism, white supremacy and eugenics. He’s William Randolph Hearst, but Hollywood has no Orson Welles to satirise him.

He is not alone in his pursuit of autocracy amongst the very rich. The internet is controlled by billionaire behemoths who will never have democracy, society or simple common decency in their life plans. Peter Thiel is going to make Heinrich Himmler look like a genocide amateur after he gets done with society.

We’ve lived in a dystopia for so long now that we pretend the “before times” were the “good old days” on social media. But that is like a mouse lamenting that it was once easier to steal cheese from a trap because the mechanism’s lethal spring wasn’t as efficient.

The Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the cost-of-living crisis, our genocide of Palestinians, Trump’s dictatorship of the Western World, the coming invasion of Cuba and America’s intent to annex Canada are not events that will be defeated at the ballot box. Those days are over. And so we must return to “Arise, ye Workers, from your slumbers … The earth shall rise on new foundations.”

If I had wealth, I’d probably flee social media and spend the rest of my days living off the grid in a cabin in the woods. I’d read physical books with spines that cracked when you opened them. I’d listen to albums on a turntable powered by solar panels. But I am not rich and don’t have the luxury to say, “I am out of here, you bunch of fascist bastards.”

Social media is how I attempt to preserve the work I toiled on with my dad because I am not a media insider. We need to expand the working-class canon of literature that dared to be heard, counted and remembered. That includes my father’s five books, his speeches, podcast, trips to refugee camps, over 200k tweets, as well as my memoir, book about Portugal and Peter’s working-class art. It is why I undertook the task of completing The Green and Pleasant Land and now the painfully slow process of finding it a publisher. It is not efficient, but it is two giant fingers of defiance up in the air at neoliberalism.

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🕯️ Thanks for reading and supporting my Harry’s Last Stand Substack.

Your support keeps me housed and helps preserve the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith.

It’s the end of the month, and I urgently need your help to make November’s rent. I’m putting out an SOS for 7 new paid subscribers before 1 November to get me through.

For the past eighteen months, I’ve been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land, the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It tells the story of his generation’s youth, from 1923 through Labour’s 1945 victory and the birth of the Welfare State he believed in so fiercely.

If you’d like a copy of the beta, just send me a DM.

Like so many others, my survival is a precarious daily undertaking, made harder by cancer, lung disease and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

If you can, please consider taking out a paid or gift subscription: just £3.50 a month or £30 a year, automatically converted to your currency.

Your support keeps the lights on and ensures the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith endures.

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PS: The People’s History Museum emailed me this month to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027. The Morning Star also wants a selection from The Green and Pleasant Land to run in one of its editions next month. It’s a slow and methodical process to keep Harry’s legacy alive.

Take care,

John

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