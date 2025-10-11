Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Mark Taylor
I agree with every syllable of your assessment, especially: "The West can’t distance itself from this catastrophe because this is our genocide just as much as Israel’s. The U.S. alone has provided Israel with more than 21 billion dollars in military aid since October 7, 2023. This firepower, along with contributions from every NATO nation, allowed Netanyahu to make Gaza look like Carthage after Rome’s Third Punic War."

The reality is clear to anyone with an ounce of humanity...

"All You Need To Know About U.S. & Israel In One Photo" ... https://mark192.substack.com/p/all-you-need-to-know-about-us-and

Those who don't see it have no humanity.

And as for our betrayal of the sacrifice of our grandparents and great grandparents ... "DESECRATION: Trump, Congress & Zionists Spit On Graves & Sacrifice Of Our WW II Dead" ... https://mark192.substack.com/p/memorial-day-desecration-trump-congress

Resist

Persist

DON'T BE COMPLICIT!

