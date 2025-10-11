Frost was forecast, but it didn’t arrive in the early hours.

Still, the nights are cold enough that I’ve recently seen the homeless at dusk searching for firewood on a patch of abandoned industrial scrubland near my apartment.

Austerity has turned autumn into a threadbare season. The economy strains under the corruption and greed of the entitled and is further drained by forever wars.

There’s something inevitable and terrifying about living through an empire’s denouement. Can’t we just get to the Eulogy?

As nature readies for winter, Western nations aligned with Trump remain alert, preparing for future conflict rather than peace.

You don’t increase NATO defence spending to 5% of your country’s GDP to deter aggressors but to threaten aggression. It’s so pathetic. But, we became the fascists that our parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents once battled on the killing fields of Europe in World War II.

NATO won’t go after Russia or China, just yet- that game is too big for them. Instead, it will go to war with its citizens rights, and freedom, until authoritarianism will seem as normal as always being at war with Oceania.

Still more war looms because Trump wants to consolidate his updated version of the Monroe Doctrine by going after Venezuela. America and The West isolated that nation like a pack of lions separating a wounded wildebeest from its herd. It’s now ready for the kill.

Swords are not being turned into ploughshares, despite Israel momentarily tamping down its genocide against Palestinians. Yet, it’s a small mercy that the genocide’s gun jammed—because to those facing annihilation to live another day is hope at its rawest.

This idea being telegraphed by the corporate news media and well paid liberals that Israel’s crimes against humanity are now done just because of a pause in the bombing of Gaza is fallacious. The genocide isn’t even in remission. Gaza’s healthcare system has been destroyed, along with its education and economy. With 93% of its housing reduced to rubble, death still arrives—just more slowly. Even genocide takes a holiday. However, it always returns to its work bench.

What never takes a vacation is the West denying that mass extermination is taking place in Gaza. But history tells us that is what is happening.

My mum lived in Hamburg when Operation Gomorrah was launched against the city by the RAF in 1943. Ten square kilometres of Hamburg were obliterated in three days of bombing. It resulted in 30,000 to 50,000 dead, depending on who did the counting. If that many lives could be extinguished in ten square kilometres, one must conclude Gaza’s casualty rates are in the hundreds of thousands. The tonnage of armaments fired at Gaza would be like if the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima happened 200 times.

Israel has no intention of letting war and genocide rest. They can’t and will strike as the iron of annexation and ethnic cleansing is hot.

America and Israel think they have a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to return the Mideast to colonialism of their making.

For two years, Gaza’s residents have endured a cauldron of extermination, with tasting notes reminiscent of Guernica or the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians starkly displays how Western democracies—catering to elites over citizens—are complicit in normalizing these atrocities. Gaza’s devastation widens societal divides between those accepting and those opposing the violence. Neoliberal systems suppress dissent, preferring authoritarian responses. It signals a grim outcome ahead.

The West can’t distance itself from this catastrophe because this is our genocide just as much as Israel’s. The U.S. alone has provided Israel with more than 21 billion dollars in military aid since October 7, 2023. This firepower, along with contributions from every NATO nation, allowed Netanyahu to make Gaza look like Carthage after Rome’s Third Punic War.

This obscenity not only came close to exterminating Palestinians. It also impoverished those other nations whose citizens unwillingly donated a portion of their GDP to enable the slaughter. It left their ordinary people hungrier and worse off along with putting a final nail in the coffin of their democracies.

To paraphrase the historian Tacitus: we made a genocide and called it peace. But a pause is not peace, and there are war plans afoot with Venezuela. Collapsing empires are like falling buildings; they bury anything in their shadows under a heap of rubble.

I fear this Gaza ceasefire is a tactical cessation. Trump wants to ensure America has enough firepower for its coming war with Venezuela, perhaps ultimately a bloody show down with Cuba. Hubristically, like Iraq, America’s military-industrial complex believes all its wars can be short skirmishes.

Britain, the EU, and Canada will applaud the bloodshed from the side-lines. They will probably provide intel or technology to assist Trump’s warlord fantasy. Our nations, our societies, our people will become further impoverished for appeasement to fascism.

It will draw blood from everyone. It will draw us further down to the gutter.

Individually, we may soon join the forsaken. Those I see nightly hunting for scraps of wood on industrial scrublands that they burn in their encampments to keep warm on the frigid nights of an autumn on the cusp of winter.

Thank you for reading and supporting my Sub stack.

Your support helps keep me housed and allows me to keep Harry Leslie Smith’s legacy alive.

Living with cancer and lung disease makes things harder, especially during this cost-of-living crisis. Every bit of support goes a long way. Below, I’ve included a tip jar because it helps with rent and keeps a candle burning for The Harry’s Last Stand Project.

📚 A Legacy Nearly Complete

Over the last 18 months, I’ve worked to complete my Dad’s Green and Pleasant Land—the unfinished history of his generation’s youth, which Harry left behind.

The manuscript is now done, apart from some minor edits. It traces his life from 1923 to July 1945, concluding with Labour’s landslide in the general election. It still hasn’t be sent to a publisher but will go out this month. If you want a beta copy just send a DM.

Take care, John

