Harry’s Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
hw's avatar
hw
Oct 18

A loving tribute to your brother...

I hope you find moments of solace on this anniversary of his death, as the world burns around us.

Reply
Share
James Wilkes's avatar
James Wilkes
Oct 18

Heartfelt, palpable, and very, very, human JM.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JM Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture