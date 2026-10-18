Seventeen years ago today, my brother Peter died at 5:24 pm. Long time passing goes a Seeger song.

It was warm on the day he died. A few hours before he departed life, I was outside the hospital watching my dad smoke a cigarette underneath a tree still sheathed in leaves, as if winter was far away rather than just around the corner.

A few minutes later, my dad dead-ended the heater on his half-smoked cigarette with his finger, put it in his glasses case for later and said, “What a fucking mess this is.”

If Peter could come back to life, would he recognise this world? Or would my brother be like George Bailey, in the film It’s a Wonderful Life, stumbling in confused disbelief around familiar streets, unable to comprehend why the world he had once known was altered and turned into something sinister?

But he can’t. Peter is forever a life lived in the Before Times. As deaths go, Peter’s was a shit ending at the early age of fifty. Advanced pulmonary fibrosis left him to die guppy breathing.

His bad ending was the last of many short straws he drew in life because even before his lungs began to fail, mental illness was his constant adult companion.

At 30, Peter was diagnosed with schizophrenia during a time when, like today, there was extreme stigma against those who suffer from a debilitating and personality-altering mental illness. He lost friends, his career, independence, and hope.

One of the reasons Peter didn’t take his life or end up derelict on the streets when first diagnosed was my parents’ unreserved loyalty and love for their son. I think about that every time I encounter someone who is unhoused because, when it came to parents, Pete didn’t get the short end of the stick as so many do.

My parents kept Pete alive by denying themselves a life, which is the role of caregivers in broken societies, particularly those living on average wages or below. Being Peter’s caregiver took an enormous toll on my parents because they were already in their sixties when he became severely ill. Their retirement became a time of caregiving for Pete, ending their ambition to enjoy old age at their leisure.

Despite the neoliberal myth of the “good old days” of the 1990s, my parents had no government support to care for Peter. What Reagan, Thatcher, and Mulroney didn’t privatise in the 1980s, Clinton, Blair, Chrétien, and a host of Canadian premiers finished the job of obliterating the Welfare State in the 1990s.

When Peter was diagnosed with schizophrenia, all that remained was family support to keep him alive. It drained much of my parents’ savings, which they had squirrelled away for their rainy days.

Unlike most of us, Peter could define the experiences that shaped his life through visual art, as he was a talented painter, sculptor, and printmaker.

With my father’s encouragement, Pete used his talents as an artist to explore, define, and portray his existence: the mundane, the profound, the humorous, and those moments when he was in the grip of paranoia, anxiety, or loneliness.

Yet, as a caregiver, our mother ignored her own needs, which were many because she suffered from rheumatoid arthritis, shingles, and then required a quadruple bypass operation for severe heart disease. It probably shortened her life, but she would have had it no other way.

My mother survived all that before dying of cancer, which, despite causing intense physical pain, went undiagnosed until three days before she died on 2 July 1999.

On her deathbed, my mum was provided with some grace to make her dying easier. She was allowed to believe her self-sacrifice produced the potential for a happy ending to Peter’s life because my brother married his long-time girlfriend a month before she died.

However, life is more Chekhov than Jane Austen because, although Peter, after my mum’s death, was afforded a more independent life owing to a change in his medications, this freedom was short-lived.

The wonder drugs that alleviated and lessened the symptoms of his schizophrenia are also believed to have encouraged his lungs to become fibrotic, killing him in the cruellest way when he was on the cusp of artistic recognition and still a very young man.

On Pete’s last day of life, I asked him if his mind was made up to die.

I said that if it wasn’t, I’d advocate for his right to change his mind with the doctors. “You always had my back.”

Pete nodded that he wanted me to fight for him.

I returned to our family members waiting in the ICU lounge. I told them Peter wanted to live, but outside of my dad, everyone was resolved: it was his time. I felt like Henry Fonda in 12 Angry Men, except I capitulated too easily. I only debated the merits of Pete living for less than five minutes.

When it was decided his ventilator would be turned off, I asked how it would end for him.

“Easily,” said the doctor. “Some families play music, others pray, and some do nothing.”

My dad looked older than his eighty-six years and utterly alone in that room.

I didn’t know what to do for him, or what to say. I feared his heart wouldn’t withstand the death of a son so late in life. He was furious that death had come for one of his boys rather than him, an old man. Peter’s dying changed both of us, and for the first year after his death, my dad tried to hasten his own death.

I knew that for as long as my dad lived, it was my responsibility to ensure the remainder of his life had the same care, love, and compassion that he had given to Peter and my mother as their caregiver.

From 2009 until 2018, I helped my father through the last decade of his life the best way I knew how. I helped him become an author, a speaker, and a social media voice for socialism. I did it because all the death and sadness that came to my family had to yield something purposeful: some good to evolve from it.

Something had to outlast those days of death. Or, to paraphrase Bogart in Casablanca, their lives had to add up to more than a hill of beans in this crazy world.

But as this is the day Peter became no more, my brother should have the last word.

“What are our stories? I am neither pessimistic nor positive. I do think things will be lost, and things will be found. We will change, and our nature will change us. We wake to our oneness, but also with a feeling that we are part of something infinitely larger than ourselves. I would have to say the time I had, with its good and its bad, was a fucking blast.”

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