Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Akdemir's avatar
Jennifer Akdemir
Sep 13

The account really brings the mood and the hardships of the time to life! Both my parents lived through WWII and always said that the Attlee government of 1945 represented new hope. Of course, that was never going to suit the ruling class .....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JM Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture