For the past 18 months, I’ve been piecing together a project my father was working on before he died: The Green and Pleasant Land. This excerpt comes from a separate volume, Life on the Never, Never, and follows my father, Harry, as he returned to Britain in 1947 from Germany.

It captures his bitter disillusionment with post-war austerity, the cruelty of the RAF, and the impossible housing crisis that trapped working-class families—even as the Welfare State was being built.

The struggle for housing is even more urgent today than it was in 1947, with little hope of relief from a Welfare State that has all but disappeared. My father warned that his past could become our future unless we reject neoliberalism—and that warning has never been more relevant.

Chapter Two:

In November 1947, I was repatriated to Britain from Germany on a military transport plane. From the moment I touched down, I sensed this was perhaps the cruellest month to return home. It was made worse because I landed in the South and had to take a train from London to my new posting in Manchester.

The Capitol was washed in a grey light that seeped down from a dull, discontented sky.

It was a city hanging on out of sheer stubbornness. People shuffled about like pensioners on their last legs—unsure, afraid, worn down. London and her people looked beaten, tired of life, ready to throw in the towel. The city was as sad and sick as some I had seen in Germany.

At the station, the scene was no better. People wore battered clothing, their faces grey with worry. As I made my way to the platform, I overheard commuters grumble that parts of the East End were still rubble.

“After all this time, you’d think they could get the dustmen to clear away the mess.” “On our street, the UXB squad had to detonate one of Hitler’s presents from ’42. Bloody shameful, that is—the war’s been done over two years now and the Jerry’s are still knocking us off.” “But you’ve got to say Princess Elizabeth’s wedding was smashing.” “Wasn’t it? Just like a bleeding fairy tale. She’s such a beauty, and he’s a handsome devil. If my Bert were only half the man the prince is…”

As their conversation drifted around me like a sheet of newsprint in a gust of wind, I was glad to have missed the jerry-rigged splendour of the wedding, which had taken place the week before. Yet the propaganda machine was still pumping out saccharine headlines. Newspapers at the kiosks dripped adoration for the royals.

Angrily, I lit a cigarette.

Sod it, I thought, send ’em to heaven in a corned beef tin and let St Peter sort them out. As for me, I had more pressing matters than worrying about the royals, their profligacy, their abdications, and their obsolescence.

After interminable train delays, I finally arrived late at my new base: RAF Ringway. It was a large, cold, impersonal outpost, bustling with vehicles, the tramp of boots, and the roar of aircraft.

I presented my transfer papers to a clerk. The NCO looked me up and down as though I were a faulty gear in a machine. I half-expected him to shout, “Get t’ hammer out and bang on it till the racket stops.” Instead, he handed me over to a lieutenant who, with barely a glance, declared, “Everything’s in order. But we’ll have none of that slackness you lot got up to in Germany.”

I thought it best not to argue. No point making enemies on your first day.

That evening, I was assigned a bunk in a Nissen hut with teenage recruits. Their chatter and laughter made me feel ancient and worn out. They had spent the war under their mothers’ apron strings, while I had grown old before my time.

At dawn I woke frozen stiff—the stove unlit. My hut-mates stretched and muttered about football, beer, and girls, while I dressed quickly and left.

Outside, the sky was black with cloud, the ground dusted with dirty snow. My breath steamed in the air, my hands raw with cold. I lit a cigarette, but it burned harsh, cutting into my chest like razor wire. I hacked and spat phlegm from my tobacco-worn lungs.

At the wash-house, I queued with other men, grumbling. When my turn came, I shaved at a cracked mirror, staring at the stranger looking back. My thinning hair, ashen skin, and lifeless eyes made me seem twenty years older. I looked beaten, and it frightened me.

They put me in charge of recruits and had us fetch sledgehammers, marching to a cinder-block shed crammed with surplus transmitters and radar sets. The command was always the same:

“Smash it to Kingdom come. Don’t ask questions. There’ll always be another room full of kit needing bashing.”

Equipment once vital to the war—paid for by Lend-Lease, war bonds, and death duties—was now smashed to scrap rather than handed to civilians or sold.

After several days of this lunacy, I wrote in despair to my sister Alberta, a mill worker in Bradford, asking about work. She replied:

The looms never stop, but are you up for it after living the life of Reilly in Germany? The pay’s alright, but the noise is like the roar over the moors when the wind battles the rain. It’ll be easy enough for you to get on, but what about your missus? The way you described her, she sounds delicate. Lovely, I’m sure, but mills aren’t for the faint-hearted. Still, you’ll manage. Didn’t Dad always say, “It’ll be right as rain” when money was tight and Mum was caterwauling it was all his fault we didn’t have a pot to piss in?

She also warned me housing was scarce:

It’s the kip that’s the bother. There’s nowt to let across the North. You’d be lucky to find a stone privy to call home. Everything’s gone to the lads demobbed in ’46. They didn’t muck about—they stripped off their kit, married, and started bairns straight away. You wouldn’t recognise Bradford or Halifax. Looks like half of Europe’s here—Poles, DPs, Italians. The lasses go mad for Italians; they look like film stars. But that doesn’t help you find a roof or coal for your grate. Hate to say it, but the only one who can help is our mum. Like asking the devil for a fiver—you’ll end up owing a tenner.

Her words weren’t encouraging. Friends in Halifax were no better: housing was impossible, though they urged optimism. Easy for them—they had families that weren’t balmy and shamed, like mine.

I saw only two choices: write to Friede and beg her not to come, or reconcile with my unstable mother. We had been estranged for years, scarred by the rows and wounds of the Depression.

After staring long at Friede’s photo, I humbled myself and wrote to Mother, asking for shelter. Her reply came quickly:

For thee and thy wife, there’s a room in the attic. I’ll do it up right and proper, a lick of paint and all. But remember, you’re no wee lad now. I can’t be running after you, wiping your nose. It’s time you stood on your own two feet. It’ll cost you to live here—your mam’s skint as ever. You ought to be looking after me now, not t’other way round. So it’s ten shillings a week, plus your food. I hope that German lass of yours knows how to clean, because we aren’t like those filthy Continentals.

I sent her a curt acceptance. There was no choice. My demob was coming soon, and no one else had offered me a room.

