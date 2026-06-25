Today, my temporary side gig had me walking 18 kilometres. To be fair, that’s largely because they think I have a car. I don’t.

It’s only for another two weeks, and then it should be over. The extra money will help clear some debt and put me in a better position to continue the work I began with my dad. It’s a long-term solution to short-term problems.

During that very long walk, I found myself thinking about Dennis Potter’s The Singing Detective. In particular, I remembered the scene set during the 1930s where the young Philip Marlow returns home after his mother’s funeral. His father apologises that they can’t catch the bus, so they have no choice but to walk home together.

When I first saw that scene on television in the 1980s, my mother immediately said, “That could have been your father with his dad.”

She was not wrong.

It’s why I am at pains to ensure my edits and additions to Harry’s unfinished The Green and Pleasant Land do it justice. It’s been a long process, but it’s been fruitful. Chapter One has gone through many revisions. Here is the most recent one.

I beg your indulgence as I continue the work my father started.

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Chapter One: I Am Born

25 February 1923.

Before dawn, a winter rain began to fall in my town Hoyland Common and faraway places like the dales and forests of Yorkshire. It struck windowpanes with hard, violent taps, like a hewer’s pick against the coalface. Tap, tap, tap. The rain turned to sleet and hung on the pulleys and winches suspended above neighbouring coal pits before puddling on the dead ground below. Around the entrances to the mines, slag heaps smouldered and hissed from the downpour. The rain stuck, then slid off the lantern panes of street gas lamps and pooled on the cobbled roads below. In patches, black ice formed on the Sheffield Road and waited to upset the careful steps of dairy horses making deliveries.

On New Street, number 24, the inhabitants, instead of being fast asleep, were wide awake. It was not the harsh sound of rainfall that disturbed their slumber but my birth. Through paper-thin walls, they heard Mum’s howls at my stubborn refusal to be born. Even the midwife, who smelled of shag tobacco and gin, grew impatient at my slow delivery.

Finally, “For Christ’s sake!” Mum hollered in a front parlour lit in dingy yellow shadows from a sputtering gaslight wall fixture.

When I was cradled in the midwife’s arms, my mother said later. “Your cry sounded like the siren at the coal pit announcing one shift ending and another beginning.” After, I suckled at Mum’s breast and was nourished. Then, Mum rested me beside her in a cupboard drawer, swaddled in a blanket. Nearby, the sound of Dad’s hobnailed boots clattered against the front stoop as he left for his shift as a hewer at a nearby coal mine. Outside our hovel, he joined other workers on their way to do their day’s stint at the pit.

Dad could not remember a time when he was not at the coalface. My family, the Smiths on Dad’s side, and the Deans on Mum’s, had dug coal for their crust since the Industrial Revolution. Before then, my ancestors mined tin. Men from my bloodline had spent centuries underground, digging, hacking, hauling, and breaking coal to enrich Yorkshire’s coal barons.

Were it not for the Great Depression and the Second World War, I too would have earned my keep digging coal from Yorkshire’s sunless underworld.

On the day of my birth, Dad was fifty-six and Mum over two decades younger than him. What did she see in him in 1913 to marry him the next year? Was it love or desperation to get away from her own family? One thing was for sure: Dad had the gift of the gab and an infectious optimism. Until she died in 1979, Mum felt cursed by that old creed: marry in haste, repent at leisure.

When they first met, despite his age, Dad seemed to have the best prospects of any of Mum’s previous suitors. He was the son of a miner-innkeeper, hoping to inherit a publican’s licence upon Granddad’s death. But life had other plans and it passed instead to his uncle Larrat.

When Larrat became innkeeper, Dad left Barley Hole. All he took from the pub was a painted portrait of his father and an upright piano.

According to Mum, bad luck followed our family “like a stray dog looking for its master.”

“It was your Dad’s fault what befell us,” she’d say. “He wasn’t tough enough for this life.”

Poor Dad was the toughest of us all. He took the misfortunes that came his way with stoicism and good humour. Sadly, those who loved my father recognised his heroism too late. We were too busy trying to escape our own destruction to understand how he struggled to keep us all alive.

The years between their marriage and my birth were full of disappointments. Mum, aged twenty-eight, already had two daughters, Marion (1915) and Alberta (1920). Dad’s miner’s wage barely fed us. Mum spent her waking hours cleaning, baking, mending clothes, caring for her children, and outwitting debt collectors. “Not a moment’s peace,” she would mutter in her dotage about the life she had led. There was no lie or exaggeration to her claims made in her eighth decade.

What exhausted my mother when she was in her twenties was her ongoing row with Death, a battle she fought from the moment her first daughter was born sickly.

Poor Marion drew the shortest straw, as bairns of the poor often do. At the age of five, she developed spinal tuberculosis. Survival depended on proper nutrition, hygienic living conditions, and access to a doctor, things my family could not afford. Pulmonary TB had already claimed my uncle Eddie in 1918, so my mother knew the grim fate that awaited Marion. Yet she did everything within her means to forestall my sister’s early reservation with Death.

But it was never going to be enough.

For our kind, dying young was as common as muck.

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Support This Work

Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support in keeping my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, keeping me housed.

I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone when neoliberalism has made us all pinch pennies as if it were the 1930s.

As I write this, I’m waiting to hear from my oncologist on Friday after last week’s CT scan in Toronto. Last year, scans revealed lesions on my liver that doctors want to investigate further. But I think this will turn out to be much ado about nothing. My main concern is finding out whether the disease in my lungs has worsened or stayed the same.

It’s a lot of waiting and watching, wondering whether the other shoe will drop or not. The trip always throws my already tight budget out of whack.

If you can leave a tip or take out a paid subscription, it is greatly appreciated. Subscriptions are £3.50 or $5 per month, or £30 or $50 per year. There is also a 20% discount on annual subscriptions.

The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will serve as a prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you would like a beta copy, please send me a direct message.

I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which explores post-war Britain during the late 1940s and early 1950s as the Welfare State was being constructed, by the end of the summer.

If you are unable to subscribe, sharing my work is always appreciated. Like many independent writers, I am increasingly being buried by the algorithms.

Thank you for reading and for helping to keep Harry’s story alive.

John

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