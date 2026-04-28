In April 1986, I was 22 and working in a factory, barely paying attention to a nuclear disaster unfolding half a world away. The Polish men I worked beside knew better. Forty years later, I’m still feeling the ripple of what I didn’t see.

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In April 1986, I worked at a Philips factory for the summer. Philips didn’t pay me well—not much more than minimum wage. But it put money into my pocket for beer and kept my mother from worrying that I lacked a Protestant work ethic.

Work began at 7 a.m., so I took an LRT that wended its way across an industrial landscape of factories and warehouses lit by early morning light. A few years later, the world I stared out at with indifference would be shuttered by free trade that offshored these jobs to countries where wages were lower.

The factory where I worked refurbished previously owned televisions and other electronic devices. With some soldering and minor repairs, they were put back onto the market as “almost new” during a recession and wage stagnation.

I tested the TVs and the remote controls to ensure they were in resale condition. During my shift, I surfed cable television channels, checked the volume controls and the on/off switch. It was tedious, and the working hours dragged as I clicked through a channel lineup of game shows and daytime soap operas.

Most of the other employees were new arrivals from Poland, refugees after a Polish government crackdown against the Solidarity movement, which wanted greater democratic freedoms and an end to Soviet domination of their economy.

At work, they kept to themselves, and I did the same. That was until April 26, when, following a safety test gone awry at a nuclear power station in Ukraine, one of its reactors exploded.

On Monday, following the explosion, the Poles hovered around my workstation to watch television news reports about the unfolding tragedy. I didn’t understand a word of Polish, but by their tone of voice and expressions, these workers were scared for the safety of their families back in Poland. One said, in broken English, “The wind blows to Poland, not good, many will be dead.” He wasn’t wrong.

The fire at Chernobyl lasted for 10 days and spread across Belarus, into Poland, and many other parts of Europe. Each day, my workstation had Poles milling about, asking me if I had heard anything new. Initially, I didn’t pay much attention to it. I was 22. The nuclear accident was in Ukraine, far away from me, locked behind the Iron Curtain. Terra incognita, unlike a visit to the pub with friends on a Friday night.

Yet no one, including me, could get away from the disaster. As each day passed, danger to neighbouring European states from smoke contaminated with radiation from the fire drifted ominously towards them. In the West, it wasn’t radiation blowing on the wind. It was the smoke from propaganda and exceptionalism being fanned out across the mainstream press.

Journalists framed the accident as the price paid for following communist ideology. It became as certain to citizens in the West as 2 + 2 = 4. It didn’t matter that capitalism had more than its fair share of environmental catastrophes that primarily involved malfeasance by American corporations, such as the 1979 Three Mile Island accident in the U.S. or Union Carbide’s Bhopal disaster in India, which killed over 1,500 inhabitants around the plant in 1984. It was said, and people believed it. Did I believe it? No, not entirely, but I didn’t dismiss it outright either. I let it stew in my consciousness like every other manufactured bias that was fed to me in the 1970s and 1980s. Some felt the way a fragment of stone does in your shoe. Others didn’t grate at all. It was an artificial, involuntary belief system that, year in, year out, we grew accustomed to and didn’t bother to question too much. After all, this was the age of reality TV shows like The Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, which featured Donald Trump in his gold-leaf luxury condominium located high above New York’s skyline.

The new economic model, not yet called neoliberalism, promised opportunity and prosperity as long as you cast off childish notions of the welfare state and proportionate taxation of wealthy citizens. It also demanded that the West accept that the Soviet Union was an evil empire that was callous and indifferent to human life.

Even when young, I didn’t buy the manufactured consent about communist Russia or about the new economic order being introduced by Thatcher. I didn’t push it away either.

Forty years ago, I didn’t see the stone of neoliberalism dropped into the water of civilisation. Others did—my father, for one. And a woman I was in a relationship with in the 1990s. She was Russian and, in 1986, had visited her grandmother in Belarus.

“No one ate the apples from her tree. They were grotesque and misshapen from the radiation. Over time, people became ill, including my grandmother. She had survived the burning of her village by the Nazis. In 1990, she got cancer but didn’t die. No one knew if it was from Chernobyl. Maybe it was something else. But she lived for a few more years.”

Her grandmother lived long enough to see Russia collapse—and her children with it: professionals, a teacher, a scientist, and an air force colonel. Russia was looted by the West through the IMF and hedge funds.

The days and weeks before April 26, 1986 now sit in my mind like the abandoned city that surrounds Chernobyl, frozen in a before time—a moment when trams, buses, and LRTs carried people to factories and warehouses. A place where they could still afford both housing and moments of leisure.

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With 2 days left this is an SOS to make the last bits of my rent. Without your loyalty, I don’t know where I’d be. You have certainly kept both my father’s legacy going and the wolf from my door. My situation for June’s rent has become precarious.

The last few months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. April has been slightly more optimistic because of a small but welcome royalty payment of £100. Hopefully, May and June will be more promising—but I have to get there first. Also, very shortly, The Green and Pleasant Land will be sent to my dad’s old publisher for consideration. It already has a small, boutique publisher willing to print it, but to maintain his legacy, the largest reach is preferable.

I’m offering yearly subscriptions at 40% off. Ten new subscribers will cover much of my rent. My subscription rates haven’t changed since 2021. It’s an SOS but only tip or subscribe if you can. It’s economic nightmare out there for too many of us. Take care, John

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