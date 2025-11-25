Intro:

No one should be surprised when Rachel Reeves’ Budget, tabled tomorrow for a Starmer austerity government, makes life harder for Britain’s ordinary residents. The days we plod through are now more hopeless than hopeful. Neoliberalism is intent on economically murdering us before it commits suicide.

When that happens, Democracy will be dead on stage like Hamlet at the end of Act V, but instead of Fortinbras eulogising it, some technocratic fascist will merely mutter, tsk, tsk.

We need to own our history again before it’s erased. Below is a small portion of that working-class history, told by Harry Leslie Smith.

This is the opening chapter of Life on the Never, Never, the third volume of Harry Leslie Smith’s memoir The Green and Pleasant Land. The book chronicles life in post-war Britain, focusing on Yorkshire in the late 1940s and early 1950s. After leaving the Allied occupation forces in Germany, Harry returned to Halifax with his German war bride, Friede. Together, they tried to navigate a Britain gripped by austerity and undergoing a profound social transformation.

In it, Harry recalls the winter of 1948 — a time when the optimism of Labour’s 1945 landslide gave way to austerity, disillusion, and the stark reality that Britain’s working class would have to keep fighting for social justice even in peacetime.

It is the story of a nation exhausted by war, burdened by debt, and betrayed by wealthy classes who refused to yield their privileges. But it is also a reminder of how ordinary people, like Harry, held on and kept fighting to build a fairer country through the creation of the Welfare State. It is a true story about hopefulness and fulfilment found in socialism.

Chapter One: Winter 1948

During the winter of 1948, happiness felt as tightly rationed as sweets for me and many others in Britain. Two years and ten months after VE Day, the euphoria of 1945 had grown as stale as a pint of day-old beer. I wished I felt more optimism. The winter was mild, yet the air bit shrewdly from an unrelenting post-war austerity. It got into your bones and made much of life ache as if you had rheumatism.

Memories of the war — Dunkirk, the Battle of Britain, the Blitz, the D-Day landings, and even Churchill’s V for Victory — felt as distant as Waterloo. What remained was the knowledge that, for working-class people like me, the struggles were far from over. The battle for a socialist Britain was only just beginning, and victory was far from assured.

I had survived a childhood of hunger, the Great Depression, and six years of war, yet peace unsettled me more than any of them. I was Barnsley bred and born — or so my grandmother liked to boast. “Nought time, nought brass can change thee. Thou will survive all that comes in front of thy nose.” In January 1948, I hoped she was right. But I knew it would take more than a right-as-rain attitude to make something of my life once I was demobbed from the RAF.

It all seemed so simple back in July 1945 when working-class people like me sent Churchill packing. We voted for a Labour government to put a boot up the arses of the Tory ruling classes. We rejoiced. It felt as if an era for ordinary people had begun — a new Britain where we were promised an equal share of its prosperity.

Yet even I, who had left school at fourteen, knew that by 1948 we were still far from being a country where the people mattered more than the wealth of the few. Britain was haemorrhaging red ink, owing debts that those who’d loaned us the money had no intention of forgiving. Conservatives, press barons, and toffs were incensed over every alteration Attlee made to improve the fabric of society. They couldn’t abide the nationalisation of key industries or the building of public housing that didn’t enrich the landlord class. They were even outraged by the NHS when it arrived in July 1948, furious that miners and their families might receive decent healthcare.

One election win for us wasn’t going to wrest control from those who had spent a thousand years building their power and privilege. They weren’t going to let us build an egalitarian society without a fight.

I should have been more optimistic about 1948. But at twenty-five, I felt old. Childhood hunger and surviving the war had aged me. It made me question whether a worker’s life could ever be anything but difficult in a society that valued profit over rights and capital over compassion.

It was an uncertain time for men like me. My seven-year RAF service was due to end in March. I had stayed on after the war, unsure of my future, so remaining as an air traffic controller felt like the safest path. The RAF had become my family. It provided food and shelter that my own kin struggled to secure.

War had been easy enough to survive. It was peace, I feared, that would defeat me.

Outro

Friday marks the seventh anniversary of my dad's death. It is also the fourth anniversary of the Harry's Last Stand newsletter going live.

Harry Leslie Smith's voice matters more than ever in a time when we need to remember our working-class past — and what ordinary people achieved when they united to demand, and then build, a Welfare State.

There is no paywall here. Every piece I publish not only speaks to the present moment but also helps keep Harry Leslie Smith’s working-class legacy alive. That’s only been possible because of your paid subscriptions and tips. Your support has kept the wheels on the bus, the lights on, and me housed. It’s the end of the month, and I need eight new subscribers to push December’s rent across the line.

Like so many others, my survival is a precarious daily undertaking — made harder by cancer, lung disease, and the cost-of-living crisis. If you can, please consider a paid or gift subscription: just £3.50 monthly or £30 yearly (converted automatically to your currency). The price has remained the same for four years and will continue to do so.

Your support keeps me housed and helps preserve the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith.

Take care,

John

