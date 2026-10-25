Harry’s Last Stand Newsletter

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Hillary Pimlott's avatar
Hillary Pimlott
1d

I'm very pleased to hear the news from the People's Museum and from the Morning Star and that the work you are doing on your father's legacy is being taken up to carry on the impact of his experiences.

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1 reply by JM Smith
Estevan's avatar
Estevan
1d

Get out of the swamp.

We the People have to stop with the politics. The more We participate in & add to the swamp, the bigger it gets and the wider the division between We the People becomes.

POLITICS ARE A TOOL USED BY OUR DOMESTIC ENEMIES TO DIVIDE WE THE PEOPLE & CONQUER OUR LIBERTY.

This is not a time for politics, political parties, or politicians. THEY ARE THE ENEMY!

Get off the politics. Politics is why we're in this mess.

It's time for We the People, Unity, Bravery, Wisdom, Liberty, & Revolution.

Patriots must fight for what's important in this country, us. WE THE PEOPLE.

Politicians, celebrities, athletes, CEOs, & pastors (of all religions) are pacifiers, distracters, and betrayers in cahoots with the enemy. They are soft and have too much to lose. They are the domestic enemies we were warned about 250 years ago.

Not one of these people has called for you to be hardcore Americans, to stand up, to bear arms, to unite, create militias, live free, & fight!

We have, we've called.

Liberty calls the brave.

Revolution is the solution. 🇺🇲🗽

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