As always, the light wanes at the end of October. Nightfall air now feels sharpened by the quickening darkness, making it abrasive against exposed skin.

Next week, when November comes, the clocks creep backwards and the light time of day will grow even shorter. In the before times, the seasons of dark didn’t feel as oppressive. Now, it’s all so different. It’s not age that makes me feel dread about winter’s approach. It’s that Western society has reached its denouement.

Fascism’s iron curtain has already shuttered America and its allies, yet we pretend that the US midterm elections, if the Democrats win, somehow save democracy. Only taxation used as a bridle against excessive wealth can save democracy, and that ain’t happening. What is coming will be years of violent confrontation by authority against a population contending with an eternal cost-of-living crisis that makes citizens feel like dogs chasing a mechanical rabbit at a racetrack.

Food insecurity and housing insecurity are at crisis levels everywhere in the West. In Canada, I experience it when I shop and pay my rent, which has increased by over $1,200 a year in four years.

When I shop for food, most of what I purchase has discount stickers because its normal shelf price is an unaffordable luxury. Now, browsing in stores for a winter jacket and boots reminds me of ambling about a Max Mara shop in St Petersburg at the turn of the century. It was a shop for wealthy Russians and foreign travellers, not average residents who used public transit and bought their food from outdoor farmers’ markets. And rightly so: many Russians blamed their economic descent into penury on Western capitalism and corrupt officials who sold them out for bribes, shares in companies and a better life.

Then I could never have imagined that Western corporations and governments, after economically cannibalising and asset-stripping Russia and the developing world, would set their sights on their own societies. But they did.

According to most polling companies in Canada, the USA, the UK and the EU, almost half of their citizens believe they are living paycheque to paycheque. It’s not poor budgeting or extravagant lifestyles that make citizens feel their pockets are empty. It’s that neoliberalism robs them blind with flat wages and price gouging for food, housing and leisure activities. Twenty-first-century capitalism is just a normalised mafia shakedown for the ordinary Joe. Interest rates are expected to rise in Canada this week. But how will that curb food inflation unless it is meant to dry up credit for the millions that rely on it to feed themselves? It certainly is not going to put a damper on the wages of CEOs and executives. But it will be the excuse employers use so there are no Christmas bonuses for middle-income workers. It will also be used by pundits and governments to ensure the minimum wage isn’t raised to a living wage.

We have forgotten so much of our working-class history that food banks are considered an acceptable solution for employed people to sustain themselves and prevent malnutrition. Food banks are this century’s breadlines, but no FDR waits in the wings with a New Deal.

The dread of failure and the fear of homelessness are now in the bones of the young and old alike. It aches with an arthritic gnaw, and no neoliberal salve of trickle-down economics or extra hate against migrants is going to relieve it. A friend in America, who lives in one of those states that has no income tax but gated communities as fortified against attack as medieval castles, was taken aback when I told him I no longer consider myself a social democrat but a socialist.

“What do you mean?” he asked.

I didn’t respond because it was an international call, and who knows what’s being monitored by Trump’s NSA or Carney’s RCMP anymore. My mother, growing up in Nazi Germany, taught me many things, but one of them, above all else, is never to trust the telephone or even friends with your deepest beliefs because you will be betrayed. But here I will say it: I don’t think this darkness ends at the ballot box but through the bayonet.

The question is which end will we be holding?

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It’s the end of the month, so I’m scrambling to make the last bit of rent. Seven new subscribers can push me over the line. Your subscriptions to Harry’s Last Stand keep the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith alive and keep me housed. So, if you can, please join with a paid subscription for just £3.50 a month, or take out a yearly or gift subscription. There is also an option to tip. I promise the content is good, relevant and thoughtful.

PS: The People’s History Museum emailed me a few days ago to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027. Also, the Morning Star wants a selection from The Green & Pleasant Land to run next month in one of its editions. It’s a slow and methodical process to keep Harry’s legacy alive.

Take care,

John

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