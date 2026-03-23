The times we live in would make a very good movie or novel to get stuck into on a rainy Sunday afternoon. But living through it is not so pleasant, at least for the likes of us. The line from King Lear comes to mind:

“As flies to wanton boys are we to the gods; they kill us for their sport.”

Now, for wealthier people, they don’t pay much mind to Trump’s America, the starvation siege of Cuba, the genocide of Palestinians or the dismantling of society. Money insulates you from universal suffering and makes you an egoist and exceptionalist.

There is an overriding theme throughout Harry Leslie Smith’s The Green & Pleasant Land, and that is that solidarity in suffering is the catalyst for economic change. Empathy makes us better humans, or at least we experience our lives and those around us more profoundly.

I know my Dad was haunted for much of his adult life by the story of Sam described below. I know this because he told me the story of Sam when I was a small boy. I think he felt he had no one to tell this to, and so confessed it to me. Looking back, it wasn’t appropriate to burden me with this story when I was seven because it terrified me. Yet adults do things unwittingly, driven by urges formed in the recesses of long-ago trauma that lodge deep within us. That’s why emotional scars travel across generations, as if they were conversations flowing through telephone wires, strung across poles that connected the vast distances between cities and countries.

But to the here and now—I’m starting my rent appeal earlier this month, as February was particularly tough and my tax refund came in much lower than expected. That’s why I’ve been offering yearly subscriptions at 40% off.

Get 40% off for 1 year

The last two months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. April, May and June look more optimistic—but I have to get there first.

Your support, whether through subscriptions or tips, genuinely makes a difference.

Take care,

John

Tip/Rent Jar

Chapter Thirty-Eight: Without Moral Fibre

When spring came, I was assigned to perform mobile communication manoeuvres across the South of England with my unit. The season smelled of petrol fumes from military vehicles and the fresh, vibrant earth of farmers’ fields being ploughed for the sowing of crops.

Preparations for the invasion of France were evident everywhere we travelled.

During the months leading up to D-Day, the number of GIs stationed in the South West of England ballooned to 1.5 million. My unit was continuously stopped by American MPs and diverted from our destinations to allow for Sherman tanks and columns of soldiers who marched with rifles slung on their shoulders in preparation for the storming of Fortress Europe.

When not preparing for battle, American troops were in the pubs, at the cinema, in the parks and always in pursuit of English women. Many didn’t like the Yanks, but I admired their brash, working-class swagger. Much of that enmity was envy. The Americans were better paid, better equipped and better fed than we were.

Not me, though. I liked American swing music, cigarettes, films, comedians and revered President Roosevelt. His New Deal saved the working class from the prolonged destitution that Britain’s workers endured in the 1930s.

For three weeks, my unit drove around the South of England. No one in my unit knew why we were on the road. “It’s bloody daft,” was our opinion of this exercise. Long after June 6th, an officer let slip that our unit had been part of a mobilised military Potemkin village. Our unit was a small puzzle piece in the Allies’ ruse to deceive the Germans that the invasion plans did not include Normandy.

A new member joined our team the day before our mission began. A sergeant sarcastically introduced him as LMF—“Lack Of Moral Fibre,” the RAF’s label for airmen who refused to fly. It was a mark of disgrace, used to shame those broken by combat.

His name was Sam, and he didn’t talk much. However, the state of his uniform told us everything about him. Patches for his rank and squadron were missing from his uniform’s sleeves. Only the shadow of their former location remained.

It was like looking at a bruise that had lost its ripe colour of injury on the skin. When there was a brew up, Sam’s hands trembled as he held onto his mug and sipped his tea. Sam didn’t like loud noises and preferred to keep to himself. We let him be.

By the third night, it was clear Sam had been broken by the war.

A few miles away, anti-aircraft fire exploded into the sky from a battery attacking a Luftwaffe bombing run. Between the harsh sound of thuds coming from the anti-aircraft battery, Sam started screaming inside his tent.

I went with Robbie and saw if he was alright. Covered in sweat with his eyes wide and unmoored, he apologised and said he was fine. “Just leave me in peace. It was a bad dream, that’s all.” So we did.

Near the end of our field manoeuvres, Sam began to confide in me about what led him to our unit. I don’t know why he told me about his time before us in the RAF or what I was supposed to do with the knowledge he imparted, except keep it to myself, which I did.

Unlike me, Sam’s 1930s good fortune was bountiful. There was no child labour, hunger or slum living for him. His people were from the tribe of British labourers, who occupied the space between the working and middle classes. Sam won a scholarship to a grammar school and was taught to believe in the British Empire as a moral force for good.

The school indoctrinated Sam, like the character Paul Baumer in All Quiet on the Western Front, into the notion that it is sweet and pleasing to die for one’s country.

On his eighteenth birthday, Sam volunteered to join Bomber Command. He was enthusiastically accepted because casualty rates for crews neared 50% after less than a dozen missions.

Sam trained as a navigator and was quickly rotated into combat missions bombing oil fields in Bulgaria and Romania. Within a short while, Sam’s squadron began nighttime raids against German cities. The carnage he witnessed was enormous, and on every mission, someone was always killed whom he knew as a mate or acquaintance.

On one return from Germany, his plane was mortally wounded by flak and fighter fire, which caused it to ditch into the English Channel. On another bombing run over Berlin, their Lancaster was hit by incendiary flak. It was so intense that fire broke out in the rear, and the gunner asked for assistance putting out the flames before he became engulfed in them.

Sam tried to extinguish the blaze, but it was too intense, and the gunner was burned alive before a steep dive by the pilot doused the flames. On another mission, the bombardier lost his mind and repeatedly asked over the intercom: “Skipper, who should we kill tonight, children in their beds or the old who can’t run fast enough to the shelters?”

The terror hollowed him out. The anxiety and fear overwhelmed him, and Sam suffered a nervous breakdown and began to refuse his missions. But there is no room for compassion in war.

Bomber Command was afraid Sam might set a precedent for other squadron members. Sam was broken for the good of the war effort. He was marched onto a parade ground, where his patches were ripped from his uniform. Sam was imprisoned for a few months and then banished to our RAF squadron.

But that didn’t even last because one afternoon, Sam tried to kill himself by slashing his wrists with a knife. Robbie and I dressed his wounds and drove him to an army base with a medical unit, and that was the last we ever heard of him.

Sam was gone from our unit, but his experiences in Bomber Command haunted the rest of the men and me until the end of the war. In many ways, he made the cost of war real to my kind.

The week before the D-Day invasion, my unit joined an RAF communications centre on the coast. Confined to base, I worked 12-hour shifts in a team of wireless operators, who transmitted and received messages about bombing targets as well as supply drops to the underground in France.

On the sixth of June, as I began my shift, the stillness of the early morning was broken over the airbase and much of England’s southern coast by the drone of the propellers of over 2,000 transport aircraft on their way to Normandy, laden with paratroopers and supplies. “It’s on,” we whispered in our communication room.

When I finished my day’s work and emerged into a bright sun, I heard, distantly, the crack from artillery guns on battleships stationed in the English Channel, and it sounded like a faraway thunder signalling storms.

From the comfort of England, I was subdued and humbled by the reports of fierce fighting to secure the landing sites at Sword, Juno, Omaha and Utah on the coast of Normandy.

After D-Day, England was attacked by a new weapon, the V1 rocket, which terrorised the inhabitants of London. Fired from bases in occupied Holland and Belgium, the V1 killed 10,000 civilians during the summer and autumn of 1944.

The RAF was so overwhelmed by the V1 attacks and unsure how to lessen their lethal blows against civilians, my signals unit was deployed to roam the countryside outside of London. We became a tracking unit to seek, identify and signal where the RAF should scramble Spitfires to attack them.

On patrol, I scanned the horizon with binoculars for V1 rockets in the sky. When spotted, we’d radio in the rocket’s coordinates and then fire a starburst shell from a mortar. The shell exploded with a loud pop and then burst into an array of brilliant colours, which allowed Spitfire planes to mark its trajectory and shoot it down before it did any harm to the capital.

However, prosperous farmers were not amused when their prized herds of cattle and sheep were felled by spent mortar canisters crashing into their fields. One farmer approached us, outraged at our role in the death of his beloved bull. He said he would have the local constabulary lock us up for the wilful murder of his animal.

Some afternoons when there were no V1 attacks, we parked our Leyland lorry in a meadow beside a brook. There, we picnicked on tinned corned beef and drank beer bought from an off-licence. We listened to popular music on a wind-up gramophone as if it were a summer holiday. But across the Channel, young men my age battled to the death for the liberation of Europe.

During one of those picnics, Clementine played a recording of Marian Anderson singing “Softly Awakes My Heart” from the opera Samson and Delilah.

Listening with my eyes closed, my head resting on a kitbag, I had an epiphany stronger than the one I experienced as a boy in York, marvelling at the cathedral built by anonymous artisans.

Marian Anderson conveyed in song all the elements of human existence: desire, love, longing, sacrifice, empathy, and loneliness. Listening to her sing and being moved by the power of her voice was proof that everyone, regardless of their social class, deserved a life worth living.

I knew that was only possible with a socialist economy. Britain needed good wages and leisure time for workers to connect with nature, music, art, and sport.

After the record finished and the needle scratched the final bits of vinyl on the disc, everyone was quiet. We were afraid to speak and break the thin strand of distance that separated us from that moment of beauty.

Tip/Rent Jar

Share

Leave a comment

Message JM Smith

Give a gift subscription

Share Harry's Last Stand Newsletter