It seems like forever now that I’ve been piecing together and editing my dad’s The Green and Pleasant Land. The first volume is done, aside from some tinkering. This gives me a sense of enormous relief because I am always concerned that my health will pack right in before this job is done.

The first volume covers his life from 1923 to July 1945, concluding with Labour winning the general election. Like my dad’s other books written during those last years of his life, The Green and Pleasant Land is an exploration of his generation during the eras before and after the creation of the Welfare State.

Harry Leslie Smith correctly predicted that without a return to socialist politics, fascism and wealth inequality would destroy not just our society but civilisation itself. 2026 is proof that we are living through the birth of a new and more permanent age of fascism. It is no longer possible to prevent his past from becoming our future. Now, we must take from his history and from those of his generation lessons about how to defeat fascism and a capitalist system run amok because of the greed of the 1%.

Below is an excerpt from the first volume in which Harry has become a working-class adult at 14 because his formal schooling is over and full-time manual work is expected to begin. I have also included a tip jar for those who are so inclined to assist me in this project.

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(Harry’s Mother on her honeymoon at Blackpool with Bill Moxon in late 1955)

Chapter Twenty-Five: Blackpool

The month I turned fourteen, my family left King Cross for another cramped, damp row house. We moved to Boothtown Road, Halifax, just a five-minute walk from the public baths.

To get to the city’s high street and commercial district, twenty minutes away, you legged it. You walked up cobblestone streets that wound past shabby working-class districts that were identical in their working-class grubbiness to every working-class neighbourhood in Britain. All the facades were soot-stained, and no matter how hard the women scrubbed the stoop in front of their doors, decades of industrial grime clung to them, refusing to become clean.

Inside our new lodgings, unless you were deep asleep, we jostled against each other like riders on a crowded bus, making our way to the back.

Years of economic turmoil had worn away common courtesy. When we bumped up against each other, short-tempered impatience flared, sparking like a welder’s torch.

Puberty left me emotionally unkempt and stroppy. My moodiness was worsened by the knowledge that my school days were almost over, and that society had already pegged me as a manual labourer for life.

Britain made damn sure I was good for nothing else. As working-class kids, schools taught us only basic literacy and maths. We didn’t need more learning. Our role was to create wealth for others until death, through the sweat of our brow. The present and future were meant to mirror our past: a life sentence of drudgery.

I couldn’t make those around me understand my frustration with this preordained destiny. But in rare moments, Mum recognised my natural intelligence deserved nurturing. She even bought me a Latin primer from a used book stall—though it was volume two of a three-volume set.

Mum thought knowing Latin grammar was like a book of magical spells. If you learned the dead language, you became indispensable to the ruling classes.

Alberta saw no downside to leaving school. To her, manual labour was the “ever thus” lot for working-class teens. My sister, now seventeen, accepted that her job in a mill that spun wool was the best she could hope for. The hours were long, the pay low, and there was no room for advancement. Still, working full-time gave my sister a false sense of burgeoning independence. It allowed Alberta to save some money and scheme to move out from under our mother’s nose.

Socialist Labour Party politics, which promised to change the dead-end prospects for our kind, didn’t interest her. To Alberta, left-wing politics was just like religion—“bloody pie in the sky.”

Despite her compassionate heart and strong belief in fighting for the underdog, Alberta didn’t put much stock in books, ideas, or anything deeper than a breezy romance at the cinema. She was resigned to the role capitalism assigned her.

My sister wanted to find love and happiness in a society that favoured only the rich. It wasn’t her fault she believed this, but it ultimately led to her downfall.

I was different. I hungered for political and social change. I knew that if capitalism was not harnessed by socialism, my life was doomed to be joyless and short.

Despite the growing political differences between us, Alberta loved me to the marrow of my bones. She insisted on making a big deal over my leaving school.

“Because Mum won’t bloody do it for you.”

Turning fourteen and leaving school was, for Alberta, a natural passage into adulthood rather than a one-way fare to a dead-end job in a dead-end mill town.

To mark my transition from boy to man in working-class Yorkshire, Alberta took me to Blackpool, the city by the sea. It was where magic and escape from one’s daily troubles came cheap for working-class folk.

Blackpool was where romance or casual sex could be found by riding the Ferris wheel or sharing a piece of Blackpool rock with a stranger.

We went on a Sunday by train, sitting in a third-class carriage where we smoked Player’s cigarettes as a special treat rather than a cheaper brand. Not since my family’s day trip to Southport had I been on a holiday excursion, and escaping Halifax, even for a few hours, felt thrilling. On the train ride, Alberta made me promise that I wouldn’t talk politics and spoil the day.

I pretended we were bound for Dover, to catch a ferry that would take me to France, where a new life awaited.

At Blackpool, we found a cheap fish and chip shop and shared a meal of battered cod and chips. From where we sat, a Ferris wheel loomed in the distance, alive with the clamour of people enjoying their moment.

Looking out toward the sea, I watched tiny breakers ride up against the shore while seagulls shrieked overhead.

We strolled toward Blackpool Tower, built in the 1890s as an homage to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. At its base stood a giant building housing a circus, zoo, and aquarium. We paid a couple of pence and quickly found the animal enclosure, laughing at the monkeys. The lions in their cages looked proud and indifferent to our requests to prove they were kings of the jungle by roaring.

In a quiet moment, Alberta said,

“Not a bad life, eh, Harry? For the lion, that is… all he must do is look fierce and tough, scare the shite out of people. But at tea time, a man comes along and throws him a nice bit of meat—roast beef or a leg of lamb, the likes of which we wouldn’t even see on a Sunday. For that big polecat’s supper, I’d roar, snarl, or bark.”

Soon after, my sister and I climbed to the top of the tower and stared out toward the Irish Sea. The brisk wind brought tears to my eyes as my heart yearned to escape my family, Halifax, and England, for something beyond the life capitalism had mapped out for me.

Alberta sensed my thoughts.

“One day, Harry. Never you mind—one day, you’ll get out.”

“We,” I corrected her.

“Aye,”

Alberta said in a non-committal tone. She knew what was in store for her tomorrow, the next day, and every day after that until the end of time.

“Let’s go down. I’ve seen enough of life up on high.”

After we descended the tower, we found ourselves at the dodgems, chasing each other around the ring.

Alberta and I didn’t talk much on the train ride home to Halifax. We were tired from the day, and our few hours of carefree leisure were almost over. Silently, we stared out the train window as darkness rapidly descended across our world and Yorkshire.

Support This Work

Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support to keep my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, to keep me housed. I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days of authoritarian creep.

If you can tip or take out a paid subscription—£3.50 or $5 per month, or £30 or $50 per year—it is greatly appreciated.

The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will be the prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you’d like a beta copy, please send me a DM. I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the Labour government’s time in office constructing the Welfare State, by the end of summer.

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