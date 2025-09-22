Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stevo's avatar
Stevo
Sep 22

It reminds me of the time 'someone' burnt down the Reichstag . Nothing was ever the same again. It was the start of the Nazi machine in it's flattening of democracy in 1930s Germany.

As for the BBC they've had a political lobotomy long time ago. Now just the Big Brother Censor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
Sep 23

Why the middle classes supported fascism:

youtube.com/watch?v=RqESHNvmP20

youtu.be/PoT_NHoRKFI?t=526

youtube.com/watch?v=6kH8oKjmlHA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JM Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture