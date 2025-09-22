The lesson of the 1930s is clear: preventing fascism requires building strong, inclusive social safety nets. Living wages and broad protections do more to safeguard democracy than even the strongest armies. Yet, for decades, Western societies have neglected these foundations. That neglect is why today, democracy is dead in many countries or moribund. In its place fascism rises as the dominant political force.

In America, democracy died of gangrene caused by corruption and neoliberalism. This death of democratic tissue has spread to U.S. allies despite the pretence to the contrary from nations like Canada. It’s a country that likes to pretend it's a functioning, pluralistic democracy. But if your main trading partner is a mafia state like the USA, appeasement to Trump’s fascism seeps into your own politics, too.

Appeasement was certainly the reason why Canada and the UK’s corporate news media covered, yesterday’s memorial for Charlie Kirk despite him hardly being a household name for Canadians or Brits. It wasn’t even handled as news event but as a reverential homage to a “truth seeker,” whose life was cut short by an assassin’s bullet It was striking how no major corporate news outlet called Charlie Kirk’s memorial a fascist rally because of his close association with MAGA and Donald Trump. Yet anyone with an understanding of history could see echoes of Mussolini’s Italy, Franco’s Spain, and Hitler’s Germany in the rhetoric that perspired off of every speaker’s words.

Instead, CBC, BBC, Sky, and print services gave it prominence on their platforms without any critical evaluation of Charlie Kirk’s ideology, which he preached to American university students under the guise of pseudo-Socratic discussions. There, his creed of Christo-fascism — anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ, anti-migrant, anti-abortion, anti-Muslim, anti-tolerance — always won in staged arguments.

That is why Charlie Kirk’s funeral matters. It stands to fascism in America as Horst Wessel’s funeral did to Nazism in Germany. My mother was only two when Wessel became a martyr to Nazism. But until her death in 1999, despite never ascribing to the beliefs of Hitler’s twisted cross, my mother still remembered every word to the song the Nazis and all Germans were forced to sing in celebration of Horst Wessel. That is the perverse strength of fascism once it takes hold of a society: it instils hatred in the minds of every citizen.

My mother once told me, “I both hate and am glad I can remember when Germany was under the domination of the Nazis. At least I can tell people who were not there or too young how tyranny consumes a nation.” Her memory stayed with me as a warning: once fascism grips a nation, it never lets go until it is broken by war. And looking at today, she was right. Fascism’s tidal surge has returned to smash apart the Western world.

We took our first step into this terrain of strongmen, billionaires, and economic inequality many years ago. Still, we aren’t halfway through this dark passage, let alone close to returning to a world where empathy is stronger than hate and ignorance.

Democracy cannot return unless we rebuild a functioning social safety net. Governments that are more beholden to the interests of the 1% than ordinary citizens aren’t going to make society better for us. Authoritarianism is their answer to maintain power and keep the rich in control of events.

You can’t ballot-box your way out of authoritarianism. Trust no one who says otherwise. History is littered with unmarked graves filled with the bones of those who believed in institutions already consumed by fascists.

