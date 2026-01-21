Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

TriTorch
16h

They think they are our leaders by merit, rather than coercion or corruption." Yes, in their own words:

WEF Head Yuval Harari, NYTimes Interview: thinking about all this, puts it this way: “Utopia and dystopia depends on your values.” … The useless class he describes is uniquely vulnerable. “If a century ago you mounted a revolution against exploitation, you knew that when bad comes to worse, they can’t shoot all of us because they need us,” he said, citing army service and factory work.

Now it is becoming less clear why the ruling elite would not just kill the new useless class. “You’re totally expendable,” he told the audience. … “We don’t need you. But we are nice, so we’ll take care of you.” —Archived Ineditable Source (worth reading in full): https://archive.is/rWLoO

Neural Foundry
8h

Powerful analysis. The line about Carney functioning as Canada's CEO rather than PM cuts through alot of the surface-level coverage. I've noticed this shift across multiple democracies where elected leaders increasingly speak the language of corporate strategy instead of public good. The observation that wealth preservation for the 1% masquerades as national survival is spot-on, we saw identical rhetoric before the 2008 crisis when bailouts were framed as necessay for everyone but mainly rescued the asset class.

