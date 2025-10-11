Harry's Last Stand Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
The Green & Pleasant Land
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
We Became the Fascists Our Grandparents Fought
Frost was forecast, but it didn’t arrive in the early hours.
24 hrs ago
•
JM Smith
33
2
The 1% Know Socialism Dies When You Kill the Welfare State
Autumn is still clutching at summer’s warmth.
Oct 6
•
JM Smith
13
September 2025
Keir Starmer and Labour: The Enemies of Promise
Intro I can measure how a month has treated me by whether I can afford Swedish rye bread.
Sep 30
•
JM Smith
13
7
The 1% Know We Can’t Win Their Cost-of-Living War
Monday brings a blaze of autumn sunshine for my afternoon walk.
Sep 29
•
JM Smith
8
4
My Brother Peter, His Art, His Voice, His Life
Schizophrenia silenced him too often in life. Today, I share his words and vision as he wanted them to be seen.
Sep 28
•
JM Smith
17
3
"IT WAS A F***KING BLAST"
Peter Scott Smith September 28, 1959-October 18, 2009 His artwork captured the tragedy and comedy of existence. Beauty, love, rage, desire, joy, and…
Sep 27
•
JM Smith
17
6
"All Is Lost" Labour Party Conference 2025
The Labour Party Conference begins on Sunday in Liverpool. It already feels as decrepit and worn as the carpet in a Britannia Airport Hotel bar room.
Sep 26
•
JM Smith
15
4
Childhood Was Something We Watched at the Cinema
It was overcast today, the way a Thursday in autumn likes to be.
Sep 25
•
JM Smith
8
Capitalism Thought I Was a Man at Seven Years Old
My dad’s brother Matt died in 2014, but he was born today in 1930.
Sep 24
•
JM Smith
7
2
The Clocks Are Striking Thirteen: America and the Rise of Fascism
I shouldn’t have watched Trump’s address to the United Nations today.
Sep 23
•
JM Smith
19
6
You Can’t Vote Your Way Out of Charlie Kirk’s World
The lesson of the 1930s is clear: preventing fascism requires building strong, inclusive social safety nets.
Sep 22
•
JM Smith
18
2
Building a Britain Fit for the Working Class
Leaving the RAF: March 1948
Sep 20
•
JM Smith
7
© 2025 JM Smith
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts